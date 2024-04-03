DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise März nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent Mrz 24 Feb 24 Mrz 24 Feb 24 Belgien +0,4 +2,4 +3,8 +3,6 Deutschland +0,6 +0,6 +2,3 +2,7 Estland +0,4 +0,1 +4,1 +4,4 Finnland 0,0 +0,8 +0,7 +1,1 Frankreich +0,3 +0,9 +2,4 +3,2 Griechenland +1,8 +0,1 +3,4 +3,1 Irland +0,3 +0,9 +1,7 +2,3 Italien +1,2 +0,1 +1,3 +0,8 Kroatien +0,9 +0,3 +4,9 +4,8 Lettland +1,2 +0,2 +1,0 +0,6 Litauen -0,1 +0,7 +0,3 +1,1 Luxemburg +0,2 +1,7 +3,2 +3,2 Malta +1,1 +0,3 +2,7 +3,0 Niederlande +0,6 +0,9 +3,1 +2,7 Österreich +0,6 +0,7 +4,2 +4,2 Portugal +2,3 +0,2 +2,6 +2,3 Slowakei 0,0 +0,4 +2,5 +3,8 Slowenien +0,6 +0,6 +3,4 +3,4 Spanien +1,3 +0,4 +3,2 +2,9 Zypern +0,7 +0,9 +1,6 +2,1 ===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
Kontakt zum Autor: murat.sahin@dowjones.com
DJG/mus/hab
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 03, 2024 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)
Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.