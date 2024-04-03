The Malaysian government has kicked off a 2 GW solar tender featuring four packages of rooftop, ground-mount, and floating solar, with permitted generation capacities ranging from 1 MW to 500 MW. Malaysia's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has announced the fifth round of the nation's Large Scale Solar (LSS5) tender. It features four packages with permitted generation capacities ranging from 1 MW to 500 MW. The 2 GW up for grabs is more than double the capacity made available under the fourth round of the scheme in 2021. The first package includes 250 MW of rooftop or ground-mount solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...