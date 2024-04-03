Shifa Health Marks 21 Years of Transformative Mental Health Care

A Celebration of Innovation, Compassion, and Community Engagement

EVERETT, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Shifa Health, a leading mental health institution founded by esteemed psychiatrist Dr. Rozina Lakhani, proudly celebrates its 21st anniversary of dedicated service to the community. Since its inception, Shifa Health has been a beacon of hope and transformation, tirelessly championing the cause of mental health with its innovative blend of conventional and integrated treatment methodologies.

Dr. Rozina Lakhani, Shifa Health

Shifa Health's journey over the past two decades stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to uplifting the mental health and wellness of its community. Dr. Rozina Lakhani, along with her dedicated team, has pioneered a revolutionary approach to psychiatric care, transcending traditional practices to offer personalized and advanced treatments tailored to each individual's unique needs.

By incorporating cutting-edge precision medicine tools such as Quantitative Electroencephalography (QEEG) and genetic testing, Shifa Health ensures precision and accuracy in diagnosis and treatment planning. Furthermore, the institution offers innovative therapies like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Spravato for treatment-resistant depression, providing renewed hope for those who have struggled with conventional treatment methods.

In addition to conventional psychiatry (psychotherapy and medications), Shifa Health recognizes the vital role of lifestyle factors in mental well-being. Through a holistic approach that encompasses nutrition, exercise, stress management, and metabolic health optimization, the institution empowers patients to take control of their mental health journey.

As Shifa Health commemorates 21 years of transformative service, it invites the community to join in celebrating this milestone. In honor of this occasion, Shifa Health will be hosting a series of engaging events and activities, aimed at raising awareness about mental health and fostering a sense of community resilience.

From educational seminars and wellness workshops to interactive panel discussions and mindfulness sessions, there will be something for everyone to participate in and learn from. Additionally, Shifa Health will be offering special promotions and discounts on select services as a token of gratitude to its loyal patrons and supporters.

Dr. Rozina Lakhani and the entire team at Shifa Health extend their heartfelt thanks to the community for their unwavering support over the past 21 years. Together, they look forward to continuing their mission of providing compassionate care and promoting mental well-being for many more years to come.

For more information about Shifa Health and its anniversary celebrations, please visit https://shifahealth.org/ or contact info@shifahealth.org.

About Shifa Health:

Founded in 2003, Shifa Health is a leading mental health institution dedicated to providing personalized and integrative psychiatric care. Led by esteemed psychiatrist Dr. Rozina Lakhani, Shifa Health offers a comprehensive range of services aimed at enhancing mental health and holistic well-being for individuals of all ages.

Contact:

Grey Garcia

Coordinator

Shifa Health

425-742-4600

coordinator@shifahealth.org

ShifaHealth.org

