NetLine's 2024 Report Sheds Light on Surging Demand for Gated B2B Content and AI Insights

NetLine reports 14.3% increase in gated content requests YOY, proving users will indeed embrace the gate for quality content.

CAMPBELL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Today, NetLine Corporation unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 State of B2B Content Consumption and Demand Report, providing unprecedented insights into B2B buyer behaviors, content preferences, and the transformative impact of AI on content engagement.

NetLine's 2024 State of B2B Content Consumption and Demand Report

Press release image featuring NetLine's 2024 State of B2B Content Consumption and Demand Report in white lettering on teal text blocks in front of a black, gradient cover.

With analysis and discoveries based on 6.2 million first-party content registrations, this year's report - NetLine's 8th edition - sets a new benchmark for understanding the dynamics of B2B content consumption and its implications for marketing strategies.

Despite the industry's shift towards ungated content, demand for gated B2B content surged by 14.3% year-over-year, marking a 77% increase since 2019. This trend underscores the value of gated content as a potent tool for capturing first-party intent signals. With Google's deprecation of third-party cookies, this statistic represents a massive opportunity for marketers.

Other key highlights from NetLine's flagship report include:

The Consumption Gap Widens: The time between content request and consumption increased by 2.5 hours in the previous 12 months, with the gap widening by 8.8% year-over-year. This shift signals the need for marketers to allow adequate time for content engagement before follow-up actions.



The time between content request and consumption increased by 2.5 hours in the previous 12 months, with the gap widening by 8.8% year-over-year. This shift signals the need for marketers to allow adequate time for content engagement before follow-up actions. eBook Dominance Continues: eBooks remain the most sought-after content format among B2B professionals, accounting for 39.5% of all demand and witnessing a 34.5% increase in registrations. It's also the preferred format amongst CEOs.



eBooks remain the most sought-after content format among B2B professionals, accounting for 39.5% of all demand and witnessing a 34.5% increase in registrations. It's also the preferred format amongst CEOs. Case Studies and Webinars as Intent Indicators: Registrations for Case Studies and Webinars have significantly increased, with Case Studies being 78.5% more likely to lead to a purchase decision in the next 12 months.



Registrations for Case Studies and Webinars have significantly increased, with Case Studies being 78.5% more likely to lead to a purchase decision in the next 12 months. AI Content Consumption Explodes : Demand for AI-related content has skyrocketed by 5.5 times year-over-year, emphasizing the growing interest and investment in AI technologies among B2B professionals.



: Demand for AI-related content has skyrocketed by 5.5 times year-over-year, emphasizing the growing interest and investment in AI technologies among B2B professionals. A Surge in Purchase Intent: In a climate of economic uncertainty, B2B buyers are 5.3% more likely to make investment decisions within the next 12 months, with 35.2% of professionals expected to make a purchase decision within this timeframe.

The back half of the report focuses on buyer-level intent, buoyed by NetLine's new, proprietary buyer intent platform INTENTIVE. The company's findings revealed that C-Level consumption grew 7.9% year-over-year and accounted for 12.7% of total audience demand. With the deprecation of third-party cookies, this segment emphasizes the critical role of understanding buyer intent in crafting targeted and effective content marketing strategies.

David Fortino, NetLine's Chief Strategy Officer, emphasized, "Our 2024 State of B2B Content Consumption and Demand Report not only validates the critical role of high-quality, gated content but also sheds light on the shifting dynamics of B2B content engagement." Fortino continued, saying, "with the decline of third-party cookies, the significance of buyer-level intent data escalates - offering indispensable insights for a nuanced understanding and interaction with prospects. This data gives marketers visibility into the 'when' and 'where' of their prospects as well, most importantly, the ability to see 'who' is interacting - thus empowering them to refine their strategies and expedite sales processes. Harnessing these insights is essential for adeptly navigating the intricacies of buyer journeys in today's rapidly evolving market."

The report also features innovative tools like Audience Explorer, which allow marketers to gain real-time insights into their target audience's content preferences, and INTENTIVE, a buyer-level intent platform that delivers actionable insights into prospective buyers' behaviors.

NetLine's 2024 State of B2B Content Consumption and Demand Report for Marketers is now available for download.

About NetLine Corporation:

NetLine empowers B2B marketers to scale revenue via an all-in-one buyer engagement platform that delivers unparalleled buyer-level intent data and lead generation capabilities.

Operating the only buyer-level intent platform, INTENTIVE, delivering real-time insights into "who" is actively expressing intent in an account, "what" actions that person is taking, "when" those actions took place, and uniquely "where" those actions occurred, including offline Event Intent data, NetLine fast tracks buyer transparency. In addition, NetLine also operates the largest B2B content-centric lead generation platform offering content syndication, lead generation, account-based marketing, lead management, and more.

Founded in 1994, NetLine is a part of Informa Tech, a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global technology industry. Successful B2B Marketers Start with NetLine, visit www.netline.com.

Contact Information

Jon Steiert

Senior Content Marketing Manager

jsteiert@netline.com

215-855-3547

SOURCE: NetLine: An Informa Business

View the original press release on newswire.com.