The Japanese glass, material, and chemical manufacturer announced a successful test using recycled cover glass from solar panels in the manufacturing of float glass, with technology suppled by Tokuyama Corporation. Japan's AGC, a glass, material, and chemical manufacturer, announced demonstrating the use of recycled cover glass from solar panels in the processing of float glass. AGC noted that it was the first in Japan to recycle cover glass in float glass. The test involved using approximately 5 tons of recycled cover glass cullet in an AGC float glass production furnace at its Kashima Plant. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...