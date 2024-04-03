Experic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and clinical trial supply services company serving the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the appointment of Philip Dunne as Director of EU Operations, to head up initial operations of its recently announced 10,000 sq. ft facility in Dublin, Ireland.

"We are delighted to have Philip on board to support our recent EU expansion," said Vice President of Operations, Brian Fagan. "A seasoned industry professional, he brings a diversified skill set in pharmaceutical and medical device clinical trial supply services to the Experic team. Philip is the perfect choice to ensure safe, secure, and fully compliant storage for all items on-site or en route to the patient."

Philip offers deeply relevant experience gained from more than 25 years in international supply chain support for global clinical trials at leading CDMOs and pharmaceutical companies as well as extensive familiarity with EU regulatory requirements. Most notably, he has previously managed similar facility start-ups, including in Ireland, and has a strong knowledge of applicable GDP and GMP requirements needed for operational delivery.

"I am very excited to be joining the Experic team to bring their first international facility online," shared Philip Dunne, Director of EU Operations. "Whether storing precious vials of the latest vaccine or kits for clinical trials, we will provide customers of every size the same attention to regulatory details and personalized, regional support that they deserve."

Combined with an excellent understanding of the global pharmaceutical transport industry, import/export regulations, supplier management skills, and commitment to efficient operations, Philip is aligned with Experic's customer service-oriented mindset and commitment to quality to ensure successful delivery of critical supplies at every step.

