Mittwoch, 03.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Notice of Meeting
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Notice of Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR), the leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future, announces the publication of its Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") and Form of Proxy for the 2024 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website: www.ecora-resources.com.

Annual General Meeting

The Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held at The Royal Institution of Great Britain, 21 Albemarle Street, London, W1S 4BS, United Kingdom on Thursday 2 May 2024 at 11:00am.

A hard copy version of the AGM Notice and the Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications on 3 April 2024. Shareholders who have not elected to continue to receive paper communications will be sent a notification of the availability of these documents on the Company's website by post or, where they have elected, by email.

Ecora will submit to the UK National Storage Mechanism a copy of its AGM Notice in accordance with LR 9.6.1R. The documents will shortly be available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

