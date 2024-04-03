DJ RM plc: Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting 03-Apr-2024 / 10:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 April 2024 RM plc ("RM") Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting RM announces that the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where it will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, 9 May 2024 at 142B Park Drive, Milton Park, Milton, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, OX14 4SE. The Notice of AGM is available on RM's website at www.rmplc.com/corporate-governance. Hard copies of the Notice of AGM have been posted to those RM shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications. For more information, please contact: Daniel Fattal Company Secretary RM plc dfattal@rm.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: NOA TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 313363 EQS News ID: 1872533 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

