Ankara-based renewable energy developer Asunim will construct the 40 MW solar plant at an existing wind power plant in northwestern Turkey. The solar-wind hybrid is expected to be completed within five months. Solar EPC company Asunim is set to build a 40 MWp solar power plant as an auxiliary source to the Üçpinar Wind Power Plant owned by Akfen Renewable Energy. Located within the Lapseki district of Çanakkale province in northwestern Turkey, the solar-wind hybrid is expected to be completed within five months. Operation and maintenance will then be carried out by Maxima Enerji, an independent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...