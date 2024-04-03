Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 62,209 of its ordinary shares in the period from March 25, 2024, up to and including March 28, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
March 25, 2024
530
219.6323
ARCX
March 25, 2024
49
218.9200
BATS
March 25, 2024
98
219.7800
EDGA
March 25, 2024
70
218.4600
XBOS
March 25, 2024
703
219.0699
XNAS
March 25, 2024
16,225
219.6590
XNYS
March 26, 2024
400
219.1575
ARCX
March 26, 2024
100
219.8100
BATS
March 26, 2024
806
219.5073
XNAS
March 26, 2024
13,114
219.2063
XNYS
March 27, 2024
472
219.9319
ARCX
March 27, 2024
1,000
219.5230
XNAS
March 27, 2024
13,842
219.7393
XNYS
March 28, 2024
1,000
219.1440
ARCX
March 28, 2024
5
218.7600
BATY
March 28, 2024
10
218.8800
EDGA
March 28, 2024
93
219.4900
XCIS
March 28, 2024
495
218.9939
XNAS
March 28, 2024
13,197
219.2125
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,636,303.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,534,879. The figure of 202,534,879 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403220187/en/
Contacts:
For further information please contact:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111