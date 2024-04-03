Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 62,209 of its ordinary shares in the period from March 25, 2024, up to and including March 28, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue March 25, 2024 530 219.6323 ARCX March 25, 2024 49 218.9200 BATS March 25, 2024 98 219.7800 EDGA March 25, 2024 70 218.4600 XBOS March 25, 2024 703 219.0699 XNAS March 25, 2024 16,225 219.6590 XNYS March 26, 2024 400 219.1575 ARCX March 26, 2024 100 219.8100 BATS March 26, 2024 806 219.5073 XNAS March 26, 2024 13,114 219.2063 XNYS March 27, 2024 472 219.9319 ARCX March 27, 2024 1,000 219.5230 XNAS March 27, 2024 13,842 219.7393 XNYS March 28, 2024 1,000 219.1440 ARCX March 28, 2024 5 218.7600 BATY March 28, 2024 10 218.8800 EDGA March 28, 2024 93 219.4900 XCIS March 28, 2024 495 218.9939 XNAS March 28, 2024 13,197 219.2125 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,636,303.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,534,879. The figure of 202,534,879 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.

