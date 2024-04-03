Arlington Technologies, a Dominion Harbor Group Subsidiary, Acquires High-Value Patents From Avaya

The Patents Relate to Industry-Standard Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) Technology

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Dominion Harbor Group, through its Arlington Technologies subsidiary, has announced the acquisition of a significant portfolio of patents from Avaya, a global leader in customer experience and communications solutions. These patents relate to pioneering voice over internet protocol (VOIP) technology and include more than 675 families, totaling over 1,500 individual patent assets.

As one of the largest and most respected companies in the field of patent licensing and management, Dominion Harbor brings its unparalleled knowledge and expertise to market patented technology assets for leading companies such as Avaya. Dominion Harbor's proprietary IPedia platform provides actionable intelligence for IP decision-making using data-driven analytics, which is of particular interest to technology innovators. Made available exclusively by Dominion Harbor for its clients, the groundbreaking platform can assess patented technologies and find industry applications in real time employing a series of quantitative algorithms.

"We are thrilled to have acquired this portfolio of high-value VOIP patents from a pioneer in innovative communications solutions," said David Pridham, Chairman and CEO of Dominion Harbor Enterprises. "While these patents are no longer core to Avaya's cloud-based strategy, they will serve as valuable technology resources for companies worldwide that want to provide the best possible VOIP service and care to their customers. Our proven monetization model ensures that a broad range of market participants can benefit from this technology. We are honored that Avaya chose us to bring this exciting portfolio of innovations to the market."

Following a brief ramp-up period, Dominion Harbor's Arlington Technologies subsidiary will begin marketing the portfolio to the world's largest technology and manufacturing companies, as well as smaller enterprises, through unique channels within the IP monetization sector.

