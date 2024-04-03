Pulsate, provider of mobile-first engagement solutions that deepen digital banking relationships and cut through noise in consumers' moments of need, announced today that its member engagement platform was named a finalist in the "Tech of the Future Personalization" category for the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA, powered by FinTech Futures.

The Banking Tech Awards USA acknowledges the achievements and successes of the banking and financial technology market in the United States. Pulsate was selected as a finalist for "Tech of the Future Personalization," which is awarded to a technology and services provider demonstrating genuine innovation with solutions that will define the future of banking and finance.

Pulsate provides digital consumer engagement solutions to community banks and credit unions, helping them build lasting, profitable relationships in a mobile-first world. Their intuitive, easy-to-use platform lets FIs create personalized, targeted campaigns to drive product sales and activation, encourage financial wellness and more, all delivered through a variety of channels embedded within existing mobile banking apps and online banking environments.

"Pulsate is honored to be recognized as a Banking Tech finalist alongside other such innovative fintechs helping to shape the future of the industry," said Sarah Martin, CEO of Pulsate. "This acknowledgment is a testament to our platform's ability to maintain and enhance personalized relationships in the era of digital banking dominance. It was built exclusively with community banking needs in mind, and we will continue to empower these institutions to stay connected with their customers and members by making mobile solutions core to their success."

The platform's data-driven approach to digital consumer engagement helps community banks and credit unions boost loyalty, retention and most importantly, drive meaningful deposit growth. By reaching the right consumers at the right time, regardless of location or channel, Pulsate empowers these institutions to stand out in today's competitive banking landscape and reach their account holders wherever they are in their moment of need, driving both revenue growth and cost savings.

To see the full list of this year's finalists and for more information about the awards, visit FinTech Futures.

About Pulsate

Pulsate is a mobile-first, personalized consumer engagement platform, enabling customers to optimize revenue and engagement through their digital channels with data-driven, personalized, localized and relevant mobile marketing communications. Pulsate works with over 270 credit unions and community banks reaching 20 million consumers. Learn more at www.pulsatehq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403024256/en/

Contacts:

Augusta Bauknight

For Pulsate

678-781-7214

augusta@williammills.com

Derek Howard

For Pulsate

678-781-7215

derek@williammills.com