Solplanet, a China-based inverter manufacturer, says its new three-phase hybrid inverter series includes six versions with power ratings of 25 kW to 40 kW. They feature efficiencies of up to 98. 4% and a maximum input voltage of 1,100 V. From pv magazine Australia Solplanet is waiting on Clean Energy Council approval for a new line of six inverters with power ratings ranging from 25 kW to 40 kW, for use in rooftop PV systems up to 18 kW in size. It claims the inverters provide grid-compliant power control of entire systems and enable the oversizing of PV arrays by up to 150%. The company, which ...

