Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medication-assisted treatments for addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today the launch of an additional Licensing Partnership agreement in North America. The agreement is with Rivus Wellness and Research Institute ("Rivus"), based in Oklahoma City. This is the first Licensing Partnership Awakn has in the U.S. southern states, opening up a whole new population and geographic region to the Awakn Kare treatment.

Awakn Kare is a proprietary treatment protocol developed and validated in a phase II a/b trial. The trial delivered 86% abstinence over the six months post-treatment versus 2% pre-trial. This efficacy is significantly better than the current standard of care for AUD which has an approximate 25% abstinence rate over a similar timeframe.

Under the terms of the license agreement, signed May 18, 2023, and launched April, 2024, Awakn provides access to its proprietary therapeutics and training to the Rivus practitioners, and in return, Rivus will pay Awakn an annual fee and a revenue share per treatment.

The U.S. alcohol and substance addiction treatment industry is significant in size with 14,000+ treatment facilities across the country1, with direct medical costs in the region of US30bn per annum2 but with relatively poor treatment success rates. Awakn aims to improve the performance of the addiction industry by providing its license partners and clinic operators with access to an efficient and more effective treatment option under license.

Anthony Tennyson, Awakn CEO commented, "We are excited to partner with Rivus and their excellent team, there is shared ethos and vision between the two organizations which is important. Being able to provide a whole new cohort of people in Oklahoma with a new more effective treatment option whilst they are in desperate need, is what drives us."

Dr. Lane Peyton commented, "The Rivus Wellness and Research Institute has consistently served the Oklahoma City mental health community with innovative treatments, interventions, and preventions, and we feel that this partnership with Awakn Kare will benefit our patients tremendously. Rivus will continue to be at the forefront of the mental health industry as we continue to provide outstanding care to those in need."

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics targeting addiction. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 40 million people in the US and key international markets and 285m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide breakthrough therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

www.awaknlifesciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn

About Rivus Wellness and Research Institute

Rivus Wellness and Research Institute is a team of medical and scientific professionals who are united by a passion for individual and community health. Rivus is led by Dr. Lane Peyton, a board certified psychiatrist who works with adults, adolescents, and the elderly in a psychotherapy-based clinic in Northwest Oklahoma City.

