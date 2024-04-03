Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
03.04.24
08:05 Uhr
0,605 Euro
-0,010
-1,63 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5900,67014:20
Dow Jones News
03.04.2024 | 13:52
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award

DJ RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award 
03-Apr-2024 / 12:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award 
 
1 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) 
       Name                      Mark Cook 
 
2 
       Reason for the notification 
 
a)                              Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief 
       Position/status                Executive Officer) 
 
b) 
       Initial notification /Amendment        Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name 
                               RM plc 
 
b) 
       LEI                      2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each 
a)      of instrument 
 
       Identification code              ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 
b)                              Grant of an award of nil-cost options over RM plc ordinary 
       Nature of the transaction           shares under the rules of the RM plc Performance Share 
                               Plan 2019. 
       Price(s) and volume(s)             Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c) 
                               1. Nil 
                                             1. 398,907 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume              N/A 
 
       - Price                    N/A 
 
e)      Date of the transaction            02 April 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction            Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  313364 
EQS News ID:  1872579 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1872579&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2024 07:20 ET (11:20 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.