Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Dates for Q2-2024 Earnings Call

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) will release financial results for the three and six months ended February 29, 2024 on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and hold a conference call on Thursday, April 11, 2024, to discuss the results. Details for the call are presented below.

Q2-2024 EARNINGS CALL

When: 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) on April 11, 2024

Call in number: 888-506-0062 (access code: 516964)

International call-in number: 973-528-0011 (access code: 516964)

Replay numbers: 877-481-4010 | 919-882-2331 (passcode: 50292)

Replay available until: April 25, 2024 at 8:30AM ET

Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/50292

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to grow and strengthen its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complement one another. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Marc S. Spezialy, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com