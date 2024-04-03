SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Behavioral Health Webinar Now Available to View

"The Future of Alcohol Monitoring is Here: Discover Touch-Based Detection with SOBRsafe"

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, has made its behavioral health webinar, "The Future of Alcohol Monitoring is Here: Discover Touch-Based Detection with SOBRsafe," available to view.

Highlights from the webinar include the following insights:

"Transitions are often tricky for those in recovery. At those transitional points, when you go from a high level of care to minimal care that's when monitoring really is necessary. We don't need to be monitored when we're in residential treatment because we are being watched by nurses, doctors, therapists. But when we start to level down that's when we need more monitoring, more security. Families need a little more of a guarantee that things are going in the right direction. SOBRsure is ideal for those transition spots. Not just for the addict, but for the family. As the SOBRsure band becomes part of the treatment plan it really allows an integrated approach from all teams."

- Wendy Stine, Certified Interventionist and Addictions Counselor

"With the SOBRsure bands, it's opened up a whole new component for us in our monitoring because other products out there have been cost-prohibitive for a number of our clients. That's been a real value for us as an organization to continue to support long term sobriety. It's also been incredible for the families and the patients that have been able to access something of this quality for the price."

- Keenen Diamond, President & COO, Oceanfront Recovery

Click here to view the webinar, or at the following URL: https://rb.gy/x69cmn.

---

About SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck) and continuous monitoring (SOBRsure). At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

investor.relations@sobrsafe.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com