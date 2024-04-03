Spetz Inc.: Spetz Reaches Major Milestone of One Million Service Calls

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / SPETZ INC. (the "Company" or "Spetz") (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) today announced a significant milestone of surpassing one million completed service calls. This achievement underscores Spetz's commitment to exceptional user experience and brand presence and its position as a trusted solution for homeowners across the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and the United States.

"Attaining the milestone of one million service calls underscores the unwavering commitment and diligence of our entire team," stated Yossi Nevo, CEO. "From our inception, our mission has been steadfast: to deliver swift, reliable, and professional service to our valued users. We take great pride in having served numerous homeowners and facilitated significant gains for service providers through the Spetz platform. We are honored to have served so many homeowners and look forward to reaching the next milestone."

About Spetz Inc.

Spetz Inc. is a multinational technology company that operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is available in the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and Israel. The Spetz vision is to reinvent how people around the world connect to services in their moment of need. Connecting them immediately with the top-matched service provider for any need, anytime, anywhere.

Spetz Website: www.spetz.app

Spetz Investor information: https://investor.spetz.app/

Company Contacts:

Ofir Friedman Director and Chief Marketing Officer Investor Relations Email: Investors@spetz.app Email: ofir@spetz.app Phone: 647-956-6033

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "plans" "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to Spetz's ability to reach an amount of service calls in a certain period."

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. In this press release, such assumptions include, but are not limited to, the ability of Spetz to reach an amount of service calls in a certain period.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation: risks associated with general economic conditions; the inability of Spetz to reach a higher amount of service calls in a certain period; the inability of Spetz to achieve growth; and increased competition in the mobile application and home-services market.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as to the date hereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

SOURCE: Spetz Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com