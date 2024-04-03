Lockport, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - This spring, Blue Label Cigar Lounge, a luxury private cigar lounge, announced the completion of the opening of its first location, serving as the company's flagship facility. After a lengthy build-out and renovation, which started two years ago, the lounge, walk-in humidor, and boutique are now open and catering to the individual who enjoys a quiet and sophisticated setting to enjoy premium cigars and crafted cocktails.





The main members salon at Blue Label Cigar Lounge.

On the company's recent milestone, Blue Label Cigar Lounge President William Egbert Jr. said, "We set out to redefine the luxury cigar lounge space while offering our members a truly unique environment. The lounge is definitely a curated space, offering our members an experience not often found in cigar lounges. In this fast-paced life, we get such little time to ourselves. When the opportunity to relax arises, we must honor that with a unique atmosphere and excellent experience."





Creatively separated individual seating areas allow for a more private setting.

To create this incredible space, Blue Label Cigar Lounge planned its creation more traditionally:

After curating a lifetime of art, sculpture, and curiosities, the real work was to set everything into the space and start to fine-tune textures, shapes, and colors. Modern interior design, at times, can feel sterile; their goal was to create a living room atmosphere with a touch of an old-world museum.

By incorporating different types of furniture, their team was able to create separate seating areas while maintaining an open space and yet maintaining the feeling of being private.





A juvenile T-Rex skull provides a unique focal point for guests at Blue Label Cigar Lounge.

About Blue Label Cigar Lounge: Blue Label Cigar Lounge is a luxury cigar lounge located in Lockport, IL. Founded in 2022, Blue Label Cigar Lounge has designed, created, and constructed it's space for a large base of local, and out of state professionals. Additionally, Blue Label Cigar Lounge is proud to be a Certified Women Friendly facility as well.





Each seating area features a unique viewing experience while relaxing at Blue Label Cigar Lounge.

William Egbert Jr

Blue Label Cigar Lounge

1-815-524-4179

membership@bluelabelcigarlounge.com

