Alpex Solar has secured land to set up a solar panel manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh, India. From pv magazine India India's Alpex Solar has secured 7 acres of land from the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. It said it will soon release the first payment for the land The plot will be used to set up a manufacturing facility for solar panels. Alpex Solar secured the industrial land through an e-auction by UPSIDA. Ashwani Sehgal, the managing director of Alpex Solar, said the land in Mathura is a significant development for the company's ...

