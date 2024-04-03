PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), Extel Energy, and PI Berlin have unified under the Kiwa brand. Dutch company Kiwa, which has acquired the three PV testing laboratories over the past three years, says it aims to more effectively present its range of services for the solar industry. Kiwa has officially united its three subsidiaries in the PV sector under a single brand. The three subsidiaries - PI Berlin, PVEL, and Extel Energy - have previously cooperated under the global Dutch testing and certification company. From this point on, they will operate under the Kiwa umbrella. Kiwa PI Berlin will continue ...

