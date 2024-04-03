Anzeige
03.04.2024 | 14:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Scandidos AB (Record Id 257653)

With effect from April 04, 2024, the subscription rights in Scandidos AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 18, 2024. 



Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SDOS TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921616              
Order book ID:  329948                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from April 04, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Scandidos AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including May 15, 2024. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SDOS BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921624              
Order book ID:  329949                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
