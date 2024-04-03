Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Scandidos AB (Record Id 257653)

With effect from April 04, 2024, the subscription rights in Scandidos AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 18, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SDOS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021921616 Order book ID: 329948 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 04, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Scandidos AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including May 15, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SDOS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021921624 Order book ID: 329949 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB