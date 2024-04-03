Anzeige
WKN: A2AKFX | ISIN: NL0011606264 | Ticker-Symbol: 2GH
03.04.2024
Merus N.V.: Merus to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 03, 2024. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The webcast of the presentation will be contemporaneously available on the Investors pageof the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merusis a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website, Xand LinkedIn.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.


