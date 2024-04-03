Prozomix and Ginkgo Bioworks Collaborate on Next-Gen Enzyme Development for Sustainable API Manufacturing

The partnership combines Ginkgo's AI/ML and enzyme engineering expertise with Prozomix's wealth of enzyme sequence data to create best-in-class enzymes for API manufacturing

NORTHUMBERLAND, England and BOSTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prozomix, a UK-based biotech company focused on novel biocatalyst discovery and manufacturing, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced a new partnership. Together, Ginkgo and Prozomix aim to build out the production of next generation enzyme plates for active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing. This collaboration aims to leverage Ginkgo's Enzyme Services and industry-leading AI/ML models along with Prozomix's existing enzyme libraries and deep experience manufacturing enzyme plates.

This agreement also marks Prozomix's entry into the Ginkgo Technology Network , a groundbreaking ecosystem of cutting-edge technology partners dedicated to driving innovation in customer R&D programs. Ginkgo's Technology Network brings together a diverse array of partners, spanning AI, genetic medicines, biologics, and manufacturing, with the aim of integrating their capabilities to provide customers with robust end-to-end solutions for successful R&D outcomes. With Prozomix now in the Technology Network, Ginkgo customers will have access to Prozomix's scalable contract manufacturing services, including enzyme samples from mg to kg scale.

For several decades, demands for both improved supply chain sustainability and reduction of costs of goods sold has driven the pharma industry towards the adoption of biocatalysts in commercial API manufacturing. Existing enzyme plates offer users an opportunity to rapidly screen potential candidates early in development to identify and de-risk the use of biocatalysts capable of supporting specific reactions in API manufacturing routes. As such, biocatalyst adoption largely depends on the diversity and performance of the enzymes available in these plates.

Prozomix and Ginkgo are partnering to usher in a new generation of biocatalysts built off of sequences and activity data from previous enzyme libraries. Ginkgo will build class-specific AI models informed by enzyme sequences and data from its own massive metagenomic database as well as Prozomix's enzyme libraries and associated screening data. These models can then be used to discover novel functional enzyme sequences. Prozomix intends to then use next-gen enzyme libraries, designed by these models, to manufacture novel enzyme plates.

Together, the partners expect these next-gen enzyme plates to have a diversity and performance that traditional plates lack, potentially unlocking biocatalytic opportunities where previous plates have failed. These plates will be freely available to all pharma process chemistry groups, provided that screening data is shared back with Ginkgo to drive further refinement of the Ginkgo AI/ML models.

Simon J. Charnock, CEO of Prozomix: "With a global reputation for de-risking early stage biocatalytic processes, we believe the Ginkgo partnership will keep Prozomix at the forefront of best in class biocatalyst provision throughout the AI revolution, enabling our customers to continue saving and improving more lives."

Cindy Chang, Senior Director, Business Development at Ginkgo Bioworks: "API manufacturing is poised to greatly benefit from the latest in enzyme engineering and AI/ML enzyme models. We are so excited to partner with Prozomix to get enzymes into as many API routes as possible and help partners meet both their COGs savings and sustainability goals."

To learn more about Ginkgo's Enzyme Services, please visit https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/offerings/biopharma-enzyme-services/

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGBW ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks ), Threads (@ GinkgoBioworks ) or LinkedIn .

About Prozomix

Exploring unchartered metagenomic sequence space in collaboration with big pharma and leading academics for over a decade, Prozomix offers the largest, most diverse and free-to- screen Biocatalysis Enzyme Toolkit for API synthesis on the global market. A combined R&D and manufacturing site, purchased by Prozomix and built-out specifically in response to customer demand, now offers seamless scaled-hit production to kgs dry powder within 1 week of request, and has cemented a global reputation for de-risking early stage bioprocess development. A private, profitable and progressive UK entity, Prozomix is a trusted choice for novel enzyme discovery and production all the way to commercial manufacture. For more information, visit prozomix.com, or follow us on social media, X (@Prozomix) or LinkedIn .

