Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. ("Oracle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") to list its common shares ("Common Shares") as a Tier 2 investment issuer. Trading will commence under the symbol "ORCL" on April 5, 2024.

A total of 55,239,617 securities (the "Escrowed Securities") held by directors, senior officers and holders of 10% or more of the outstanding Common Shares are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V, as follows:

Holder and Title, or Relationship to the Company Securities Subject to Escrow Common Shares Warrants Options Total Securities Anthony Garson,

CEO and Director 296,087 - 450,000(3) 746,087 John Lee,

Chairman and Director 5,330,080(1) 3,620,000(2) 3,800,000(3) 12,750,080 Harald Batista,

Director 1,213,340 - 300,000(3) 1,513,340 William Pincus,

Director - - 300,000(4) 300,000 Andrew Yau,

CFO - - 800,000(3) 800,000 Jenna Virk,

CLO - - 300,000(3) 300,000 Marion McGrath,

Corporate Secretary - - 100,000(3) 100,000 Silver Elephant Mining Corp.,

Holder of 10% or more of the Common Shares 35,230,110 3,500,000 - 38,730,110

Notes:

(1) Of which 56,862 Common Shares are held indirectly by Merit Holdings Ltd., a corporation over which Mr. Lee exercises direction and control.

(2) Each warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.06 per share until March 28, 2027.

(3) Each option is exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.05 per share until December 4, 2028.

(4) Each option is exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.05 per share until February 1, 2029.

The Escrowed Securities are subject to a timed release schedule of 10% on April 5, 2024, followed by 15% releases every six months thereafter until April 5, 2027.

There are 98,349,527 Common Shares outstanding as of the date of this news release. A copy of the Company's TSX-V listing application is available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a Canadian reporting issuer, holding certain interests in other mining companies.

Further information on Oracle Commodity can be found at www.oracleholding.com.

