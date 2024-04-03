Richardson Electronics, Ltd.: Richardson Electronics to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on May 1, 2024 and 1x1 Meetings on May 2, 2024

Richardson Electronics will Present at the "Top Tier Track" Featuring a Q&A with Maj Soueidan from Geoinvesting.com on May 1, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. PT

LA FOX, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for the green energy, power management, custom display, and healthcare markets, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 11:30 AM (PT). Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and CEO and Wendy Diddell COO of Richardson Electronics, Ltd., will be presenting at the "Top Tier Track" featuring a live Q&A with Maj Soueidan at Geoinvesting.com.

To access the live presentation and Q&A, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time (11:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50119

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Richardson Electronics, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain "forward-looking" statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts represent "forward-looking" statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on July 31, 2023, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the "forward-looking" statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

For Details Contact: 40W267 Keslinger Road Wendy Diddell PO BOX 393 Chief Operating Officer LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA Phone: (630) 208-2323 (630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550

