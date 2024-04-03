Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 4, 2024

Webcasted presentation to take place at 4:40 p.m. Eastern time

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced that its CEO, Josh Disbrow, will be participating in the Emerging Growth Conference.

Mr. Disbrow will present on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 4:40 p.m. Eastern time. A webcast link of the presentation can be found on the investor relations page of the Company's website or accessed HERE.

During the event, Mr. Disbrow will update participants on Aytu's commercial progress made since his last presentation to participants at the Emerging Growth Conference in December 2023.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on www.EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings after the conference presentation. To request a virtual one-on-one meeting with the Aytu management team, please contact your respective Emerging Growth Conference representative or email the Company's investor relations team at aytu@lythampartners.com.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors

Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

moki@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss

Lytham Partners

aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

