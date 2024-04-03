LSF Entertainment llc: LSF Entertainment Unveils Latino Somos Familia: A World Class Live Event Experience in El Paso, Texas

LSF Entertainment Brings Latino Somos Familia to Life: A Two-Day Latino Experience of Music, Culture, and Unparalleled Live Performances at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Four years ago, the executive team of LSF Entertainment embarked on a visionary plan to create and produce a world-class Latino artist festival comparable to renowned events such as EDC, Coachella, Ultra, or Tomorrowland. Attendees can picture themselves being transported through one of our three portals, each leading to a distinct world with themed stages featuring performances by top-tier AAA Latin artists representing diverse genres.

Latino Somos Familia

A summary of what to expect in art and production at Latino Somos Familia, "A Show to Remember"

Latino Somos Familia transcends mere event status; it's poised to become a nationwide and Mexico-wide phenomenon. The visionary executive team behind LSF wholeheartedly affirms this. From captivating decorations to dazzling lights, tantalizing food, refreshing drinks, and immaculate facilities, every detail has been meticulously crafted to elevate your experience.

LSF Entertainment has assembled a world-class production team of entertainment experts from across Latin America and beyond to ensure a seamless transition from virtual to live three-stage production. The lineup boasts over 25 top Latin artists spanning various genres, with the artist reveal set to deliver a unique blend of suspense and elegance via our website and social media channels.

Latino Somos Familia offers four distinct packages, from the general Portal Viaje Latino to the exclusive Portal La Catrina VIP Royalty Experience, all granting two-day access. Payment plans will be available, along with enticing extras in the pre-sale starting April 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. EST.

The time has arrived for new concepts and ideas. Join us on our journey and be part of "A Show to Remember." Get your tickets starting this Friday, April 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. with your pre-sale code on www.latinossomosfamilia.com. Get ready, El Paso, Texas, for an experience like no other. This is an experience you will not want to miss.

Contact Information

Alessandra Ayala

Director of Media Relations

media@latinossomosfamilia.com

Rodrigo De Alba

Comercial Director

info@lsfentertainment.com

TEL: (214) 436-9832

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/929699067/f30b66c986

SOURCE: LSF Entertainment

View the original press release on newswire.com.