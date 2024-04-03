CubiCasa Surpasses Key Milestone with Floor Plans Included on 15% of New Listings in the US

Volume of CubiCasa Floor Plans in U.S. Real Estate Nearly Triples Year-over-Year

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / CubiCasa , the global leader of interior property data mapping through simple smartphone scanning, today announced significant new milestones in its mission to evolve the U.S. real estate market by including floor plans on every property listing.

More than 15% of new listings in the U.S. now include a CubiCasa floor plan, a mark that is more than 700% higher than the 2% mark they recorded just two years ago when the company's mission was in its infancy. Additionally, the number of CubiCasa scans performed for U.S. real estate customers in 2024 is nearly triple the rate it was during the same period a year ago.

This growth underscores the increasing recognition and adoption of floor plans as a crucial digital asset in U.S. real estate listings, leading to more informed home shoppers. The same way that home searchers are accustomed to viewing a geographic map to understand a home's neighborhood, U.S home searchers are starting to expect to see a home's indoor map as well.

"Floor plans are the single-best digital asset on a real estate listing because they provide consumers with a clear understanding of whether the home is the right fit for them," said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. "In many other countries - such as Australia and the UK - floor plans are already a standard. Our mission is to make that happen in the U.S. so we can create a better consumer search and home buying experience. We won't stop pushing until we get there."

Powering this growth is the CubiCasa app's ease of use, which is leading to scaled adoption for Real Estate Photographers, Real Estate Agents and Home Inspectors around the world. Additionally, the rapidly growing CubiCasa Preferred Photographer Program , now with more than 1,300 active photographers, and CubiCasa MLS Partnership Program , featuring more than 50 participating MLSs, are bringing in valuable adoption partners that are adding to the mission's success.

Katie Ward of Simply Home Photos, serving Georgia and Tennessee, said: "Since joining the Preferred Photographers Program, we've gained a competitive edge and it has helped us stand out among other photographers in our area. Our team loves how easy it is to quickly open the app and scan an entire home in 5 minutes or less. Using CubiCasa has made our workflow much quicker and easier."

Kim Mixon, a real estate agent with Keller Williams River Cities in Columbus, GA, added: "I have been using CubiCasa for my real estate business for the past two years, and it has been a game-changer. The floor plan scans they provide have become a baseline feature of what we offer to all our listing clients. The accuracy and ease of use of the CubiCasa app have been exceptional, and our clients love the added value it brings to their listings."

CubiCasa's goal is not just to provide floor plans but to revolutionize the real estate industry by making floor plans a standard feature on every listing. This approach benefits both consumers and real estate professionals, leading to a more informed and efficient housing market.

CubiCasa's user-friendly floor plan scanning app is readily available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store . To learn more about CubiCasa, visit https://www.cubi.casa/ .

###

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

Media Contact:

Ross Stevens

Caliber Corporate Advisers for CubiCasa

ross@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: CubiCasa

View the original press release on accesswire.com