Celebration, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ("La Rosa" or the "Company"), a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced that it will be presenting at the 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 8th - 9th, 2024.

Joe La Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of La Rosa, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, April 9th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To register and access the presentation, please visit https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with approved qualified investors throughout the conference. To request a meeting with La Rosa, please contact lrhc@crescendo-ir.com or Dean Summers at dean@ldmicro.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa is a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments. In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa's business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and to the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company's services and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of the this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

