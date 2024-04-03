RockDove Solutions, Inc.: RockDove Solutions to Demo 'In Case of Crisis 365' Continuity of Operations Platform at ISC West 2024

RockDove and industry security expert Buffy Payne will showcase platform's capabilities with live active assailant and cyberattack response simulations at major security conference.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / RockDove Solutions will showcase its new continuity of operations platform, In Case of Crisis 365, at the ISC West 2024 Conference, demonstrating its capabilities with live simulations of Active Assailant and Cyberattack incidents and responses.





RockDove Solutions

RockDove Solutions unveils new continuity of operations platform, In Case of Crisis 365, at ISC West 2024





RockDove Solutions is a technology leader in continuity of operations, business continuity and crisis management. The showcase is in collaboration with the InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), a national FBI-affiliated nonprofit organization.

The demonstrations will run at the RockDove Solutions booth, Stand 35065, with RockDove Solutions General Manager Christopher Britton and RockDove Senior Security Consultant Buffy Payne, at the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West 2024), from April 10-12 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

Britton said the In Case of Crisis 365 demonstrations will show how crisis situations are even more common and complex than organizations realize.

"Every company is dealing with daily disruptions and rising threat levels that require cross-functional response teams and leadership to identify and respond," he said. "Those companies may already have tools for planning or communication. But in the kinetic reality of a crisis situation, disconnects between those tools become apparent - they can't bring together the elements of their plans - and getting it wrong is not an option. In Case of Crisis 365 solves that problem with automated workflows that bring their plans to life."

The In Case of Crisis 365 continuity of operations platform is unique in its class because it not only coordinates all of an organization's internal teams for crisis response but also creates a framework to optimize longer-term operations in the aftermath of the crisis.

In Case of Crisis 365 unites threat detection, assessment, activation, and response in one platform, allowing the organization's cross-functional response teams, risk professionals and leadership to manage emerging threats, meet duty of care standards to stakeholders and fulfill mandated compliance reporting. In doing so, it improves operational resiliency, scenario training, stakeholder communications, compliance reporting, and employee safety, while also reducing overall spend.

RockDove Solutions is proud to exhibit at booth 35065 at ISC West 2024 alongside VuWall, Ankura, Evans, LG, and Parker Group, in collaboration with InfraGard National Members Alliance, a partnership between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and members of the private sector for the protection of U.S. critical infrastructure.

"In this digital age, everything is interdependent, and companies are combatting hundreds of connected problems," Britton said. "To be successful, they have to build muscle memory - good practices and automation tools that keep the organization on the rails when leaders are in the heat of the moment. That's the mission of RockDove Solutions and the purpose of In Case of Crisis 365."

To book an in-person meeting to see the In Case of Crisis 365 platform in action at ISC West 2024, please visit this link.

About RockDove Solutions

RockDove Solutions is an award-winning technology leader and developer with operations based in Washington, D.C. We are the developer of In Case of Crisis 365, a continuity of operations platform designed to help businesses manage rising threat levels in a whole new way, so they can better prepare their response teams and stakeholders, identify and act on emerging threats faster, and respond confidently every time to any scenario. Unlike traditional critical event management and business continuity management providers, In Case of Crisis 365 is focused on a scalable and affordable service to unite your response teams, leadership and stakeholders.

www.rockdovesolutions.com

Follow RockDove Solutions and the In Case of Crisis 365 platform at: https://twitter.com/RockDoveSol

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/rockdove-solutions-inc

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: RockDove Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.