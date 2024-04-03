Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (TSXV: SVS) ("Solarvest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 10, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The specific time, location and format of the Meeting will be provided in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular, which will be filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ in advance of the Meeting in accordance with applicable securities law. The close of business on April 3rd, 2024 has been fixed as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting.

In addition to the regular matters to be considered at the Meeting, a new slate of directors will be put forth for consideration by shareholders in order to address the current situation of vacant board of director of the Company, as previously disclosed on December 1st, 2023. The Company has received a requisition from certain shareholders requesting a general meeting to consider certain matters, including the appointment of new directors. The Company has reviewed such requisition and responded in due course.

About Solarvest

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is an algae biologics company whose production platform provides it with an extremely flexible system capable of producing numerous products from Omega 3 fatty acids to human therapeutic proteins.

For more information, visit http://www.solarvest.ca/ or contact:

Leslie Auld, Chief Financial Officer

Email: invest@solarvest.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither the TSX-V nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204129

SOURCE: Solarvest BioEnergy Inc.