Zone & Company Software: Zone & Co Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Key Executive Appointments to Drive the Next Stage of Growth

BOSTON and AMSTERDAM and SYDNEY, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co, the leading provider of ERP-native software solutions for the CFO's office, today shares the extension of its executive team with two seasoned tech-leaders: Chad Wonderling as Chief Financial Officer and Jessica Garrett as Chief Marketing Officer.

Both Wonderling and Garret bring close to two decades of experience in their respective domains at high-growth technology organizations, accelerating Zone's ability to capitalize on its global momentum and drive industry leading innovations for managing back-office operations at scale.

Wonderling joins Zone with a history of leadership roles at pre- and post-IPO high-growth companies, most recently from Salesloft where he served as its Chief Accounting Officer. Garrett is an award-winning technology-marketing leader, who brings deep experience building out and leading revenue-driving global marketing organizations for both high-growth scale-ups and enterprise-level brands.

"We're thrilled to have Jessica & Chad on board to help drive our next phase of growth and accelerate our ability to help transform back-office operations," said Thomas Kim, CEO at Zone and Co. "Their track record in helping tech companies scale profitably while investing in a strong and open team culture will be immensely valuable in continuing to evolve our organization and to increase the visibility of and engagement with our platform globally."

Prior to Zone, Wonderling spent five and a half years at Salesloft where he contributed to its exponential revenue increase, the Series D and E funding rounds, and a majority stake investment by Vista Equity Partners at a valuation of $2.3 billion. As Vice President & Corporate Controller at Rubicon Technologies, he was responsible for the company's financial operations, financial reporting, treasury, and corporate development and acquisition integration, while influencing global expansion and growth. He also served as Corporate Controller & Head of Finance at the publicly traded company Ceres Global Ag (TSX:CRP) where he helped lead the revenue growth from approximately sub-$30 million to nearly $500 million.

"I've been fortunate to be part of several rapidly growing companies in my career, and the finance function can play a pivotal role in an organization," said Wonderling, who is also a former customer of Zone. "Having purchased and used Zone's solutions, I've realized the power they can provide firsthand. I look forward to being part of Zone's growth story, and helping our customers' finance, HR, and operations teams play an instrumental role in driving their growth."

Garrett, who most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Cloud Academy, is a strategic and growth-oriented tech-marketing leader known for her ability to build high-performing, customer-focused, and data-driven marketing teams. During her 26 years of experience in driving growth and transformation across global tech organizations, she has repeatedly helped propel companies from $50M - $300M revenue growth, break into new markets with best-in-class CAC:LTV ratios, stand up new enterprise-class GTM motions for deep market penetration, and launch award-winning brand strategies.

"I am thrilled to join this visionary team at such a pivotal moment," shares Garrett. "Our company's trajectory is unmistakable, and I am eager to leverage our unique value proposition to captivate audiences and drive dominating growth. Zone's commitment to transform the finance, HR and operations functions in an end-to-end way and ability to push the boundaries of out-of-the-box ERP software with such a strong and relevant portfolio, has resulted in impressive momentum that I'm excited to help capitalize on. We've only scratched the surface of its market potential and I look forward to helping unlock marketing-led growth."

The addition of Wonderling and Garrett comes less than a year following the appointment of Thomas Kim as Chief Executive Officer in April of 2023. Under Kim's leadership, the company experienced nearly 50% growth in 2023, welcomed over 1,500 new customers across Europe, Australia and North America all while expanding its partner-ecosystem and driving towards its overall platform strategy.

Zone also enhanced its portfolio with a new Payroll solution, introduced self-service implementation for its AP automation solution to reduce time-to-value with 50%, and is continuing to roll-out industry leading AI-capabilities across products, working towards a 99% decrease in manual data entry in key finance workflows.

About Zone & Co

The Zone platform is designed to help companies across industries scale, adapt and comply with ease, through forward-thinking cloud-solutions that revolutionize back-office operations. Built as native extensions of user's cloud-ERP instances, the software effectively enhances its out-of-the-box capabilities and efficiencies, maximizes platform value and prevents data disparity. With solutions for complex billing & revenue recognition, advanced reporting, AP automation, Payroll and more, Zone allows finance, HR and operations professionals to integrate the entirety of order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, record-to-report and other critical back-office workflows with a single login. The company serves over 3,000 customers worldwide with an international team across hubs in Europe, North America, Australia and Asia.

