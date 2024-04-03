Outvio OÜ: Outvio Revolutionizes eCommerce Customer Support With the Launch of Outvio Desk

With Outvio Desk, eCommerce can finally manage the complete customer journey, from before to after the purchase, on one single platform with unparalleled control and efficiency.

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Outvio, the leading post-purchase platform for eCommerce, has just released Outvio Desk, a groundbreaking AI-powered customer support platform designed for online shops, set to transform customer support for the whole eCommerce industry.

Outvio Desk boasts multiple innovative and unique features that set it apart from existing customer support solutions. Unlike other support tools, Outvio Desk was purposely built for online stores and natively collects all data related to online orders, customers, deliveries, and returns/exchanges.

With built-in AI-guided automation, repetitive, often time-consuming, delivery and other issues are solved on auto-pilot, something unique in the industry.

Outvio Desk is fully integrated with other Outvio suite products, creating the first holistic e-commerce customer journey solution. On top of traditional email and chat, Outvio Desk also integrates social media channels as standard. Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp engagement can be managed without ever leaving Outvio Desk, enabling customer communication in completely new ways throughout the shopping and delivery process.

The innovation continues with pricing. There are no extra charges to add agents or to process tickets. Outvio offers unlimited agents and tickets in a single plan with all the functionality eCommerce brands need.

"Customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of a successful eCommerce business," Juan Borras, CEO of Outvio. "With Outvio Desk, we've taken customer support to the next level, providing eCommerce businesses a centralized single point of truth with tools needed to provide exceptional service, resolve issues quickly, and build lasting customer relationships."

Impact on eCommerce Businesses

Outvio Desk is already being adopted by leading eCommerce brands in Europe and the U.S. with outstanding results.

An average decrease of 38% in the number of agents needed to offer the same or better customer support experience has been reported thanks to AI-driven automation, not having to multi-home between applications and self-service support for end customers.

Early adopters also reported an increase in operational efficiency, claiming a reduction of up to 40% in the time needed to solve customer queries, due to the unified nature of Outvio Desk and other post-purchase tools included in the Outvio suite. Reduced workload for warehouse, marketing and business development teams was also revealed.

Other improvements included a boost in customer satisfaction and retention, enhanced brand reputation and increased sales due to the cumulative effect of providing superior support and shopping experiences being a major driver of additional sales and referrals.

"Outvio Desk is a game-changer for eCommerce businesses and a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize eCommerce," added Juan Borras. "With the addition of this innovative product to the Outvio suite, businesses can transform their customer support from a cost center to a strategic key asset that drives customer satisfaction, retention, and revenue growth."

