LPW Training Services Awarded the Association for Talent Development's Excellence in Practice for 2024

SOMERVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / LPW Training Services, a global industry leader in Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences technology training, proudly announces its prestigious recognition as a recipient of the 2024 Association for Talent Development's (ATD) Excellence in Practice (EIP) Award for our distinguished Project Management Development Program. LPW will receive this notable recognition during ATD's International Conference & Exposition in New Orleans, Louisiana, on May 20, 2024.

The talent development industry highly regards the ATD Awards as the most rigorous and sought-after accolade. They recognize organizations that are breaking boundaries and leading the way in driving impactful change and solving business challenges through innovative talent development practices.

"This award reflects the culture of learning at LPW. We are honored to receive the ATD EIP award for Project Management, which reinforces our leadership in talent development and innovation within our industry. LPW remains committed to empowering our employees, cultivating a culture of learning and growth, and delivering exceptional value to our customers." said Liza Pizarro-White, CEO of LPW Training Services.

"At LPW, we are making our innovative talent development practices a key differentiator in driving our business success," said Pam Morris, Director of Operations & Sales at LPW. "We foster a culture of continuous learning that has the active and full sponsorship of our executive team."

Since 2003, the ATD Awards have recognized organizations that demonstrate exceptional success in talent development initiatives on an enterprise-wide level.

About LPW

As the recognized global leader in pharmaceutical, life sciences, and commercial technology training, LPW Training Services aims to deliver innovative and engaging learning experiences that yield best-in-class adoption rates.

Established in 2004, LPW became a true global partner of choice by offering world-class learning solutions in over 50 countries and more than 30 languages. For more information, visit www.lpwtraining.com.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization. It supports those who develop employees' knowledge and skills, improve performance, and help achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from over 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters, international member networks, and with global strategic partners. For more information, visit www.td.org.

Contact Information

