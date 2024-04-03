Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Fathom Nickel Inc (CSE: FNI) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on April 9th, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: redcloudwebinars.

Fathom is nearing the completion of its second Winter 2024. Phase 1 was at the company's Albert Lake project and we are currently nearing completion of drilling at the Gochager Lake project. The company will provide updates from both drill campaigns.

Commodities to be covered: Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, PGE's

About Fathom Nickel Inc

Fathom Nickel Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring for and developing world class nickel camps in the province of Saskatchewan

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

