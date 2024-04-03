Intracom Telecom and Open Fiber Present World's First Commercial FWA Network for Gigabit to the Home

The FWA network is being deployed and operating at 28 GHz

ATHENS, Greece, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider, proudly announces the extension of collaboration with Open Fiber, Italy's largest wholesale network provider. Open Fiber is working together with Intracom Telecom for the achievement of the EU Gigabit society target supported by relevant European initiatives.

Since 2019, Open Fiber has been pioneering in the use of FWA for rural networks in Italy, with an extensive deployment. In 2022 it took part to the tender for "Italia 1 Giga" plan and was awarded by the Italian government the rollout in eight provinces.

An important milestone was achieved by the two companies completing the field tests at one of Open Fiber's commercial sites in Puglia, South Italy. The WiBAS G5 dual-BS hub and G5 GigaConnect terminals operating at 28 GHz demonstrated excellent performance results delivering 1 Gbps at 5km distance.

FWA technology uniquely enables rapid deployment in areas with minimal telecommunication infrastructure, and Intracom Telecom's WiBAS G5 dual-BS and WiBAS G5 GigaConnect platforms at 28 GHz stand out as they are designed to deliver Gigabit connectivity at extended ranges with carrier grade quality of service. Intracom Telecom's FWA platforms feature advanced algorithms for dynamic capacity allocation, maximizing concurrent subscriber connections and automations to expedite terminal installation and service provisioning. With exceptional reliability and design, the WiBAS G5 product family is easily deployable and maintainable even in challenging terrains.

Kartlos Edilashvili, Acting CEO of Intracom Telecom, expressed his enthusiasm for supporting Open Fiber's ambitious initiative to introduce Gigabit connectivity to Italian citizens, especially those in rural areas. He emphasized the crucial role operators must play in the economic and social progress of the countries they operate in, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance citizens' quality of life. Mr. Edilashvili is confident that the partnership with Open Fiber will set an example for other organizations to follow and include FWA technologies in their network expansion strategy, making a substantial contribution to realizing the EU directive for Gigabit connectivity in the years to come.

Having supplied and supported networks in Italy since 2014, Intracom Telecom specializes in Ultra-Broadband Internet connectivity for rural residential subscribers. The WiBAS family of FWA products is already operational globally with more than 50 networks, and 10 of them in Italy with impeccable performance and reliability.

About Open Fiber S.p.A.

Open Fiber is committed to deploying ultra-wideband optical fiber (BUL) throughout Italy, fostering national connectivity, and providing access to advanced digital services. For more information, visit www.openfiber.it.

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global technology systems and solutions provider operating for over 45 years in the market. The company is the benchmark in fixed wireless access, and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Furthermore, the company is developing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance, having extensive knowhow and a proven track record in this industry. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom serves telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. The Group maintains its own R&D and production facilities and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com

