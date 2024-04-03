FCA US LLC: FCA Reports First-quarter 2024 US Sales Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

First-quarter 2024 total U.S. sales decrease 10% year over year

Jeep® brand first-quarter 2024 total U.S. sales increase 2% year over year

Jeep brand nameplates Wrangler, Compass, Renegade, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer all post gains versus the same quarter last year

Total PHEV first-quarter 2024 total U.S. sales increase 82% year over year; Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Dodge Hornet R/T and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid take four of top-five spots for best-selling hybrids in the U.S. ( Source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through Jan. 31, 2023)

Chrysler brand first-quarter 2024 total U.S. sales increase 9% year over year

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recorded its best-ever Q1 total U.S. sales

New 2025 Ram 1500 arriving in dealerships now

All-new, all-electric Fiat 500e, available for order now at FiatUSA.com, arrives any day now

Stellantis is set to launch eight fully battery-electric vehicles (BEV) in the U.S. by the end of 2024, which includes Jeep Recon, Ram 1500 REV, Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona and the all-new Fiat 500e

FCA US LLC reports total sales of 332,540 vehicles in the first quarter for 2024. Overall, first-quarter 2024 total U.S. sales declined 10%.

"As Jeep® prepares to deliver its first fully electric vehicle, the Jeep Wagoneer S, in the U.S. in the second quarter, the brand saw significant growth across its portfolio in Q1, and the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe are currently ranked the No. 1 and No. 2 best-selling hybrids in the country," said Jason Stoicevich, head of U.S. sales. "2024 will be a transformative year for the company and our consumers, and our focus and commitment remain on delivering best-in-class products across Stellantis' diverse portfolio."

Total PHEV first-quarter 2024 total U.S. sales increased 82% year over year; Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Dodge Hornet R/T and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid take four of top-five spots for best-selling hybrids in the U.S. (Source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through Jan. 31, 2023).

Stellantis is set to launch eight fully battery-electric vehicles (BEV) in the U.S. by the end of 2024, which includes Jeep Recon, Ram 1500 REV, Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona and the all-new Fiat 500e.

Jeep brand saw first-quarter 2024 total U.S. sales increase 2% year over year. Jeep brand nameplates Compass, Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer, Renegade and Wrangler all posted gains versus the same quarter last year:

Compass first-quarter 2024 U.S. sales increased 19% year over year

Grand Wagoneer first-quarter 2024 U.S. sales increased 74% year over year

Wagoneer first-quarter 2024 U.S. sales increased 136% year over year

Renegade first-quarter 2024 U.S. sales increased 40% year over year

Total Jeep Wrangler first-quarter 2024 U.S. sales increased 1% versus the same quarter last year

Total Grand Cherokee first-quarter 2024 U.S. sales remained level year over year

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe held their spots as the two top-selling plug-in hybrids in the country:

Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the first electrified Jeep Wrangler, America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, had 19,090 (50%) of total Jeep Wrangler first-quarter 2024 U.S. sales

Jeep Wrangler 4xe first-quarter 2024 U.S. sales increased 33% year over year

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe accounted for 12,660 (23%) of Grand Cherokee total first-quarter 2024 U.S. sales

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe first-quarter 2024 U.S. sales increased 75% year over year

These vehicles represent the brand's start to its electrification strategy to provide new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability, on and off the road

The brand's fully electric all-new Jeep Recon will debut this year

The fully-electric all-new Wagoneer S will debut in Q2 of this year

The Chrysler brand's first-quarter 2024 total U.S. sales increased 9% year over year:

Chrysler Pacifica 2024 total U.S. sales increased 15% year over year, recording its best-ever Q1

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 7,320 (22%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales of 33,114 in the first-quarter of 2024

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid sales increased 111% year over year

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid rounds out the top-five best-selling PHEVs in the U.S.

Dodge brand saw sales of 7,419 in the first quarter for its new Hornet. The brand's first muscle-inspired crossover, the Hornet R/T, accounted for 5,983 (81%) of total Hornet sales, and was the No. 3 best-selling hybrid in the U.S. Dodge will deliver the world's first and only electric muscle car, 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, this year.

The all-new Fiat 500e is available to order now in (RED) edition, as well as the recently announced Inspired by Beauty and Inspired by Music editions. The all-new, all-electric Fiat 500e, recently named the 2024 Urban Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal, will be arriving in the U.S. any day now.

Ram brand, which saw the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) ramp up in Q1 for production of the new 2025 Ram 1500, is delivering the new 1500 to dealerships now. The 2025 Ram 1500 offers customers three engine options, including the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane and 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engines from the Stellantis Hurricane Twin-turbo family, the most powerful six cylinders in the segment, and the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 eTorque. The new 2025 Ram 1500 also features the latest, most advanced Uconnect system ever, with an improved 12-inch or new 14.5-inch touchscreen display and intuitive user experience.

An all-new, ultra-premium Tungsten model joins the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup, which also includes Tradesman, Big Horn / Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Limited Longhorn and Limited models. Ram brand also announced its new Ram Professional commercial vehicle division with full-service customer mobility and value solutions last month.

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q1 2024



Q1 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 27,647 23,209 19 % 27,647 23,209 19 % Patriot 0 0

0 0

Wrangler 38,308 37,971 1 % 38,308 37,971 1 % Gladiator 12,989 13,575 -4 % 12,989 13,575 -4 % Cherokee 1,196 13,213 -91 % 1,196 13,213 -91 % Grand Cherokee 54,455 54,502 0 % 54,455 54,502 0 % Renegade 5,763 4,129 40 % 5,763 4,129 40 % Wagoneer 13,131 5,560 136 % 13,131 5,560 136 % Grand Wagoneer 3,550 2,044 74 % 3,550 2,044 74 % JEEP BRAND 157,039 154,203 2 % 157,039 154,203 2 % Ram P/U 89,417 105,350 -15 % 89,417 105,350 -15 % ProMaster Van 5,853 17,694 -67 % 5,853 17,694 -67 % ProMaster City 38 5,678 -99 % 38 5,678 -99 % RAM BRAND 95,308 128,722 -26 % 95,308 128,722 -26 % 200 -1 0

-1 0

300 1,693 2,989 -43 % 1,693 2,989 -43 % Town & Country 0 0

0 0

Pacifica 33,114 28,910 15 % 33,114 28,910 15 % CHRYSLER BRAND 34,806 31,899 9 % 34,806 31,899 9 % Dart 0 0

0 0

Viper 1 0

1 0

Hornet 7,419 22 New 7,419 22 New Charger 10,660 22,106 -52 % 10,660 22,106 -52 % Challenger 9,737 11,371 -14 % 9,737 11,371 -14 % Journey 0 8 -100 % 0 8 -100 % Caravan 2 1 100 % 2 1 100 % Durango 15,129 17,467 -13 % 15,129 17,467 -13 % DODGE BRAND 42,948 50,975 -16 % 42,948 50,975 -16 % 500 41 0

41 0

500L 0 3 -100 % 0 3 -100 % 500X 113 135 -16 % 113 135 -16 % Spider 0 0

0 0

FIAT BRAND 154 138 12 % 154 138 12 % Giulia 640 966 -34 % 640 966 -34 % Alfa 4C 0 0

0 0

Stelvio 917 1,424 -36 % 917 1,424 -36 % Tonale 728 0 New 728 0 New ALFA ROMEO 2,285 2,390 -4 % 2,285 2,390 -4 % FCA US LLC 332,540 368,327 -10 % 332,540 368,327 -10 %

For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

U.S. fleet business includes three channels, rental, governmental and commercial.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers, aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility for all. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic, innovative and award-winning brands, including Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE FCA US LLC