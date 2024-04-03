Jiuzi New Energy Holding Group Co., Ltd.: Jiuzi Holdings Enters into a Non-Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Shenzhen Maigesong

HANGZHOU, China, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN; the "Company" or "JZXN"), an emerging new energy vehicle (NEV) dealership group operating under the brand name "Jiuzi" in China, announced today that Shenzhen Jiuzi New Energy Holding Group Co., Ltd. ("Shenzhen Jiuzi"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") for the acquisition of Shenzhen Maigesong Electric Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shenzhen Maigesong").

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, Shenzhen Jiuzi will acquire 100% of the equity of Shenzhen Maigesong in exchange for certain restricted share compensation of the Company and upon the completion of the acquisition, the Company shall invest RMB 30 million to fund the construction of Shenzhen Maigesong's rechargeable lithium battery production line. This investment will be divided into two stages, with RMB 15 million to be invested by the end of April 2024 and another RMB 15 million by the end of November 2024. The construction of this production line will be led by the original shareholders of Shenzhen Maigesong, Mr. Li Song and Mr. Fan Xuejun (the "Maigesong Shareholders"). Upon the completion of the battery production line, it will immediately commence production and sales of rechargeable lithium battery products.

The LOI includes an earnout provision which provides that Shenzhen Maigesong shall achieve a revenue target of RMB 119.81 million by the end of December 2025, and a revenue target of RMB 504.22 million by the end of December 2026. The parties agreed in the LOI that if the actual revenue generated between 2024 and 2025 falls below 80% of the revenue target, the Maigesong Shareholders will provide corresponding compensation measures with their held shares and lose control of Shenzhen Maigesong.

The inclusion of the earnout provision holds significant importance for both the Company and Shenzhen Maigesong. It clearly defines the rights and responsibilities of both parties and represents not only a risk and challenge but also opportunity and motivation. Both parties will work together to achieve the revenue targets and promote the sustained development and growth of the enterprise.

About Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Hangzhou, China, and established in 2017, franchises and operates retail stores under the brand name "Jiuzi" to sell New Energy Vehicles ("NEVs") in third and fourth-tier cities in China. The Company mainly sells battery-operated electric vehicles and sources NEVs through more than twenty NEV manufacturers. It has 51 operating franchise stores and one company-owned store. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.zjjzxny.cn/.

About Shenzhen Maigesong Electric Technology Co., Ltd.

Maigesong Electric specializes in the design and development of embedded battery control systems, providing customers with products or key components through ODM or SKD models, as well as intellectual property licensing. It also provides comprehensive technical support and ancillary services. The company holds nearly a hundred patents and has obtained over ten system certifications, including UL (UL2054-2011) (U.S. safety standard for household and commercial batteries) and CB (IEC62133-2:2017) (EU safety certification for lithium-ion batteries used in portable electronic products).For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.mgxon.com/.

