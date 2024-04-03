RJD Green Inc.: RJD Green, Inc. (RJDG) Timely Files Q2 Filing on OTC Markets; Shows Pretax Income from Operations of $2,551,578 as of February 29, 2024

TULSA, OK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - RJD Green (OTCPK: RJDG), RJD Green Inc. is a publicly traded company that operates as a holding company focusing on acquiring, managing assets, and actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries. Today, RJD Green announced highlights from the Quarterly Report for the six months ended, February 29, 2024.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green, said: "Our filing as of February 29, 2024, reflects, we generated substantial revenues… $2,551,578 and Net Operating Profit of $439,457 with cash and cash equivalents of $819,724. We feel this was a solid result during a time of political turmoil and world economy uncertainty. We are focused on the best opportunities to monetize our assets and increase shareholder value fully, which currently reflects $2,561,444 in Shareholder Equity. With acquisition efforts in place, we look forward to progressing the solid efforts of RJD Green in 2024."

Financial Results for the Six Months efforts ending February 29, 2024:

The Company had Revenue of $2,551,578 and EBITDA Profit of 486,828 (19.1%) with cash and cash equivalents of $819,724.

The Company has monthly recurring revenues of $435,630 with $2,925,120 in assets, liabilities of $363,676 and shareholder equity of $2,551,444.

Financial Notes

Prior to further acquisition success, revenues for the six-month reporting period reflect our ability to reach over $5,500,000 in revenue for fiscal year 2024, as the last six months of our fiscal year are historically the larger revenue months.

Net Operating Profits increased by 9.1% from the same reporting period of 2023.

Assets increased by 5.1 % from year ended August 31, 2023.

Backlog for Silex Holdings is greater than $1,400,000 as of February 29, 2024, and IO Soft Inc. is slowly increasing service contracts from the additional software platforms launched in 2023, as well, additional business development contracts have been put in place.

RJDG will continue to provide corporate updates and encourages shareholders to follow our ongoing investor relations program launching in late April.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite and other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.

Ron Brewer, CEO

918.551.7883

ronb@rjdgreen.com

Investor Relations:

Equitas Group LLC

Kenneth Quist

(918) 998-9611

thekwisterone@gmail.com