Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Social Impact Partners is proud to announce the successful conclusion of the 2nd Season of the Brain Health Innovation Olympics, focused on defining criteria and developing ideas to build and implement Brain Health Centers of Excellence.

This season's competition brought together teams from prestigious institutions worldwide, including Dartmouth College, Asian Institute of Management, Indian Institute of Management - Lucknow, Rotman School of Management, SDA Bocconi, and the University of Calgary. Representing four continents and 10 countries, these teams engaged in an intense 8-week program guided by the expertise of the IXL Center team and a distinguished group of executive leaders.





Participating students from colleges and universities around the world joined SIP's Brain Health Innovation Olympics challenge to create Brain Health Centers of Excellence.



"We are in a unique moment post-pandemic, where the entire world is focused on brain health. The 2nd season of the Innovation Olympics has been a testament to the power of multi-sectoral and inter-generational collaboration and innovation of a younger generation," said Sarah Hoit, Co-Founder and Chairman of Social Impact Partners.

Winning concepts include fully integrated solutions to deliver Brain Health Centers of Excellence in Senior Living Communities, Brain Health incubators and investment funds, workplace brain health programs, and increased caregiver support. All plans emphasized the critical role of Food as Medicine, the need for integrated innovative technologies, and the power of collaboration in the solutions.





Student innovations and executive leaders focused on developing the criteria and implementation strategy for Brain Health Centers of Excellence in senior living, as well as campuses, colleges, and universities.



"This season's focus on the design and implementation of Brain Health Centers of Excellence in Senior Living facilities and Academic institutions provide a cohesive platform to better address the lack of brain care across the lifespan. The diverse perspectives and expertise brought by the participating teams and judges have laid a solid foundation for future advances," said Dr. Gene Bowman, Instructor in Neurology at Harvard Medical School and Director of the McCance Center for Brain Health Clinical Trials Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Over 40 leaders from corporate, nonprofit, science, and technology sectors who are part of the SIP's Global Brain Health and Longevity Initiative collaborated to judge the Olympics and mentor the students, and they will continue to work together to bring these ideas to the marketplace.





2024 Judge Panel



"The results of the Innovation Olympics are powerful. We look forward to incorporating these concepts into our work as we partner with SIP to bring innovation and impact to this critical topic," said Marc Plumart, Chief Growth and Commercial Officer at Sodexo, the world's leader in sustainable food and valued experiences, serving more than 100 million people daily in 53 countries.

The 2nd Season of the Brain Health Innovation Olympics represents a significant step forward in advancing brain health initiatives globally. Social Impact Partners looks forward to continuing this momentum and driving further innovation in the coming seasons.

For more information about Social Impact Partners and the Brain Health Innovation Olympics, please visit www.socialimpact.partners and join SIP's Global Brain Health and Longevity Initiative.

About Social Impact Partners

Social Impact Partners is a global nonprofit organization that drives positive change through collaboration and innovation. By partnering with academia, industry, and advocacy groups, SIP tackles pressing social challenges and creates sustainable solutions for a better world. Visit www.socialimpact.partners to become a member, support student programs, and join Social Impact Partners' collective efforts for brain health and longevity.

Contact

Allison Bonner, Senior Director of Operations

abonner@socialimpact.partners

(843) 518-0800

