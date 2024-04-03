Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) and Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME) co-signed a letter of support and cooperation between the two agencies at the FCEDA headquarters in Tysons, Virginia, on February 22, 2024.





(L-R): JungKon An, Vice President of Global Business Development Division, KOSME; Alex Iams, Executive Vice President, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. (FCEDA photo)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9433/204136_e381c26d14d84be6_001full.jpg

"Thank you to the KOSME delegation for visiting FCEDA's headquarters to sign this important letter of mutual support and cooperation," said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO, FCEDA. "It continues to be an honor to assist Korean businesses establish presence here in the United States, and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration to accelerate the growth and prosperity of Korean SMEs and startups in Fairfax County."

More than 60 Korean companies are part of the dynamic and diverse business community in Fairfax County. In addition to a Korea-focused representative based at its headquarters, the FCEDA has maintained representation in South Korea since 2004 serving as a go-to resource for Korean businesses interested in expanding into the U.S. market.

"We would like to collaborate with FCEDA to facilitate the success of many promising Korean small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by having them move into the Global Business Center - Washington D.C., located in Fairfax County," said JungKon An, Vice President of Global Business Development Division, KOSME. "Particularly, sourcing Korean SMEs with technological expertise in advanced fields such as aerospace and biotechnology would be possible, and through this letter exchange, I hope that a stronger cooperative relationship will be established between KOSME and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, resulting in even more fruitful outcomes."

Headquartered in South Korea, KOSME is a non-profit organization established to implement policies and programs for the sound growth and development of Korean SMEs. Established in 1979, KOSME employs approximately 1,500 staff members and operates 28 overseas offices, 33 domestic regional headquarters, 18 youth entrepreneurship academies, and six training institutes. With locations throughout the world, the KOSME's Global Business Center - Washington D.C., is in Tysons.

About Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA)

FCEDA promotes Fairfax County as one of the world's top locations for business and talent, and offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. FCEDA is headquartered in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, and maintains offices in key global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul, and Tel Aviv. For more information about FCEDA, visit www.fairfaxcountyeda.org, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

