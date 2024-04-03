The European Commission has approved €1 billion ($1. 08 billion) of Greek measures under EU state-aid rules to support two utility-scale solar projects with lithium-ion batteries and molten-salt thermal storage. The funds will take the form of a contract for difference (CfD) over a period of 20 years. The European Commission has approved the provision of €1 billion in Greek state aid to support the construction of solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 813 MW, coupled with different type of energy storage systems. The funds will be divided between two projects. The Faethon Project entails ...

