Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received further high-grade copper results which expand the Great Burnt Copper Deposit a further 50 m down plunge. In addition to the expansion of the deposit, the Company's ongoing down-hole geophysical program has identified that the massive sulphides associated with the deposit are highly conductive, and additional priority targets have been selected for drilling in the next phase. The survey's success will assist in identifying and prioritizing other targets on a regional scale as the summer exploration season ramps up.

Holes GB-24-23 through to GB-24-28 and GB-24-31 were completed in the upper part of the deposit and have been successful in confirming historic deposit limits and grade/width characteristics including 2.02% Cu over 7.00 m in GB-24-23. Hole GB-24-23 also confirms that the deposit extends to surface, and this will define where trenching and detailed mapping will occur during the summer field program.

Holes GB-24-32, GB-24-30 and GB-24-33 were infill drill holes that have confirmed significant Cu mineralization in the Main Zone. GB-24-33 returned 2.26% Cu and 0.37% Zn over 20.92 m and GB-24-32 returned 3.10% Cu and 0.28% Zn over 11.29 m and will upgrade the resource in this area.

GB-24-29 intersected a 1.80 m massive sulphide interval assaying 1.00% Cu approximately 30 m below and down dip of the 25.42 m intercept grading 5.51% Cu from GB-23-12. It's important to note that the presence of massive sulphides shows that the system is open down dip.

GB-24-34 intersected 1.75% Cu and 0.81% Zn over 5.00 m, including 4.02% Cu and 1.68% Zn over 1.00 m. With the increase in Zn, Benton could potentially be progressing to the Cu-Zn portion of this VMS system. This hole successfully expands the deposit 50 m down plunge and remains open for expansion.









Table 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/204143_9f8628935428bad1_002full.jpg









Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/204143_9f8628935428bad1_003full.jpg

Additionally, the Company announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it is conducting a non-brokered private placement with participation from strategic investors for proceeds of up to $3 million on a best effort basis. The private placement is priced at $0.15 per unit with each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, each full warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional common share of the Company for $0.22 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

President and CEO Stephen Stares stated, "We continue to be extremely excited about the Great Burnt Deposit and the potential of the project as a whole. We have secured significant interest in the financing and look forward to closing the placement as soon as possible. Our team is confident that we'll have continued success in expanding the Great Burnt Deposit down plunge and along strike along with additional discoveries as we progress with the upcoming programs along the favourable 25 km volcanic-sedimentary belt at Great Burnt."

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analysed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 35-element package utilizing a 200mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analysed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200g to 2.00g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred ("Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Property, Central Newfoundland" by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., April 7, 2022). The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. The Phase 1 drill program consisting of over 5,650m, completed in November, returned impressive results including 25.42m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu from hole GB-23-12.

