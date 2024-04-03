Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Date Total number of shares composing the share capital Total number of voting rights March 31, 2024 262,245,733 Theoretical number of voting rights: 262,245,733 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 261,416,870

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at December 31, 2023 264,031,292 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at January 31, 2024 264,031,292 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at February 29, 2024 262,245,733 Exercise of stock options 0

Key financial dates:

2024 first-quarter results: May 3, 2024

"Quiet period 1 " starts April 3, 2024

"Quiet period " starts April 3, 2024 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2024

Ex-dividend date: May 31, 2024

Dividend payment: June 4, 2024

2024 first-half results: July 31, 2024

"Quiet period 1 " starts July 1, 2024

"Quiet period " starts July 1, 2024 Capital Markets Day: September 24, 2024

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

Readers are invited to verify the authenticity of Legrand press releases with the CertiDox app. Learn more at www.certidox.com

____________________________________

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403065554/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Legrand

Ronan Marc

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53

ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations

TBWA Corporate

Tiphaine Raffray

Mob: +33 (0)6 58 27 78 98

tiphaine.raffray@tbwa-corporate.com