Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B4L0PD47

Issuer Name

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

United States

Saba Capital CEF Special Opportunities Master Fund 2, Ltd

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital R Fund, Ltd

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd

Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

02-Apr-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-Apr-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

1.948500

3.726000

5.674500

4354517

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

1.634500

3.126000

4.760500

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GG00B4L0PD47

1495318

0

1.948500

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

1495318

1.948500%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total Return Swap

08/17/2024

Cash

2859199

3.726000

Sub Total 8.B2

2859199

3.726000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Boaz Weinstein

Saba Capital Management GP, LLC

Saba Capital Management GP, LLC

Saba Capital Management, LP

5.674500%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

03-Apr-2024

13. Place Of Completion

New York


