Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Frankfurt
03.04.24
08:03 Uhr
14,800 Euro
+0,300
+2,07 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,65016,50018:46
Dow Jones News
03.04.2024 | 18:19
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BILENDI: Results for the 2023 financial year: marked improvement in profitability in the second half of 2023

DJ BILENDI: Results for the 2023 financial year: marked improvement in profitability in the second half of 2023 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Results for the 2023 financial year: marked improvement in profitability in the second half of 2023 
03-Apr-2024 / 17:47 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Results for the 2023 financial year: 
marked improvement in profitability in the second half of 2023 
Paris, 3 April 2024 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces the publication of its 
annual results for 2023, marked by a clear improvement in profitability in the second half of the year compared with 
the first half. 
The annual accounts were approved by the Board of Directors on 28 March 2024. These accounts have been audited and the 
certification reports are being prepared. 
                    HALF 1         HALF 2          FULL YEAR 
In MEUR 
                    2022  2023  VAR    2022  2023  VAR    2022  2023  VAR 
Revenues                29,3  29,6  +0,8%   32,1  33,2  +3,2%   61,5  62,7  +2,0% 
Salary costs              (11,6) (12,6) +9,0%   (10,8) (11,6) +6,9%   (22,4) (24,2) +8,0% 
Other operating expenses        (12,5) (13,3) +6,8%   (13,8) (13,8) stable   (26,3) (27,1) +3,5% 
EBITDA[1]               5,3  3,6  -31,5%   7,6  7,8  +2,9%   12,9  11,4  -11,2% 
 % of Revenues             18,0% 12,3%       23,6% 23,5%       20,9% 18,2% 
Adjusted operating income[2]      3,0  0,9  -68,5%   4,5  5,0  +11,5%   7,5  5,9  -20,5% 
% of Revenues             10,2% 3,2%       13,9% 15,1%       12,1% 9,5% 
Adjusted net income (group share)2   1,8  0,3  -81,6%   3,0  3,3  +10,0%   4,8  3,6  -25,1%

Annual revenue for 2023 up +2.0% following two record years in 2021 and 2022

In 2023, revenues of EUR62.7m are up +2.0% on 2022. At constant exchange rates, growth was 2.7%. This performance is even more remarkable when we consider the 2 years of significant growth in 2021 and 2022, +29% and +39.5% respectively.

Analysis by geographical area shows:

-- Outside France (77% of sales), revenues increased by +1.2% (+2.1% at constant exchange rates) to EUR48.6m. After two quarters of slight decline in Q2 and Q3, Bilendi regained good momentum in the final quarter of the year,enabling it to post annual growth in this region;

-- In France, following three consecutive quarters of growth, revenues increased by +5.2% to EUR14.1m.

Improved profitability in the second half of 2023

In the second half of 2023, EBITDA rose by +2.9% to EUR7.8m, giving an EBITDA margin of 23.5%, benefiting from the combined effect of a sharper increase in business and the management of operating costs over the period. This rate of growth will be stable on a like-for-like basis in 2024 and will be +11.2 points higher sequentially than in the first half of 2023. Adjusted operating profit and adjusted net profit group share rose by +11.5% and +10.0% respectively over the period, compared with the second half of 2022.

For the full year 2023, EBITDA was EUR11.4m, down -11.2% on the previous year, representing 18.2% of revenues. After including depreciation, amortisation and provisions, adjusted operating profit will reach EUR5.9m in 2023, and adjusted net profit (group share) will be EUR3.6m.

A solid financial structure and increased cash generation in the second half of the year

At 31 December 2023, Bilendi had a solid financial structure, with: a cash position of EUR13.3m, stable compared with 2022; net debt of EUR0.7m, compared with EUR0.2m in 2022; and shareholders' equity of EUR35.6m (+8.5%).

Over the full year, cash flow from operating activities will amount to EUR8.5m (13.6% of sales), compared with EUR7.2m in 2022, with a sharp acceleration in the second half to EUR7.2m compared with EUR1.3m in the first half of 2023.

2024: good momentum at the start of the financial year and continued enhancement of Bilendi's offering

Thanks to good momentum for the year ahead and although it is advisable to remain cautious given the ongoing macro-economic uncertainties, Bilendi is relatively confident in its ability to continue to generate growth accompanied by sustained profitability in 2024.

To achieve this, Bilendi will be relying on its continued sales momentum in France and abroad, a controlled cost structure and its capacity for innovation, particularly with the increased integration of artificial intelligence into its solutions.

A highlight of 2023 was the mid-year launch of a new version of Bilendi Discuss, incorporating BARI (Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence) developed from ChatGPT as well as its internal AI. BARI was enhanced in January 2024 with automatic moderation skills with respondents, becoming even more powerful. During 2024, Bilendi intends to add the last two bricks still missing from Bilendi Discuss: the automatic generation of the discussion guide and the creation of a complete study report, which will enable the production of complete AI-based qualitative market research.

Other major innovations will also be announced over the course of the year to continue revolutionising the market research sector.

Objectives reaffirmed for 2026:

Bilendi is reaffirming its aggressive growth strategy combining development and targeted acquisitions with the aim of achieving sales of EUR100m by 2026, and EBITDA of 20% to 25% of sales, i.e., EUR20m to EUR25m.

Next publication: Q1 2024 revenues published on 14 May 2024 (after market close)

About Bilendi

At a time when the volume, variety and speed of data transmitted and exchanged are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to data collection, management and enhancement. Bilendi is thus positioned at the heart of data collection for two market segments: "Technologies & Services for Market Research" and "Technologies & Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty". Bilendi is a European and an international company which is based in France, UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherland, Morocco. The company also has activity in Austria and Norway.

In 2023, Bilendi reached a cumulated revenue of 62,7 MEUR, with a growth of +2,0% (+2,7% at a constant exchange rate). The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - « Innovative company » status from BPI France

www.bilendi.com

Contacts 

BILENDI                                   BILENDI 
Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO                        Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO 
Phone: 01 44 88 60 30                            Phone: 01 44 88 60 30 
m.bidou@bilendi.com                             m.bidou@bilendi.com 
 
ACTIFIN                                   ACTIFIN 
Analysts & Investors Relations     Press:                Analysts & Investors Relations     Press: 
Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray             Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com  foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
Phone: 01 56 88 11 10         Phone: 01 56 88 11 29         Phone: 01 56 88 11 10         Phone: 01 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] EBITDA: Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and provisions

[2] Excluding additional depreciation of assets relating to the acquisition of Respondi for an amount of EUR1,125K in 2023, with no cash impact, following the purchase price allocation (PPA). Full details in the 2023 annual report. Including this amortisation, Operating Profit for 2023 is EUR4.8m, and Net Profit Group Share is EUR2.8m.

.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Results for the 2023 financial year: marked improvement in profitability in the second half of 2023 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1872763 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1872763 03-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1872763&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2024 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.