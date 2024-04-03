Anzeige
DJ BILENDI: Bilendi now offers BARI, the AI-powered research assistant, for quantitative projects 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Bilendi now offers BARI, the AI-powered research assistant, for quantitative projects 
03-Apr-2024 / 17:52 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Bilendi now offers BARI, the AI-powered research assistant, for quantitative projects 
 
   -- AI-automated moderation to raise the potential of open-ended questions 
   -- AI-automated quality checks for authentic and relevant verbatims 
   -- AI-automated coding for effortless data processing 
 
Paris, April 3rd, 2024 - Bilendi's Artificial Research Intelligence (BARI), already supports qualitative researchers by 
automating time-consuming tasks such as moderation and by producing human-quality summaries and analyses of collected 
data. This benefits the researcher by producing richer verbatims and increasing productivity. Now, BARI is also 
available to assist with quantitative projects. 
 
Raising the potential of open-ended questions with automated moderation 
In theory, open-ended questions in quantitative research greatly enhance the richness and depth of data. In practice, 
however, participants in quantitative research tend to provide minimalistic answers that lack the depth found in 
responses from qualitative studies. The automated AI moderation of open-ended answers done by BARI significantly 
increases the length of responses. BARI asks relevant follow-up questions to the participants' answers, always specific 
to the conversation flow, resulting in more detailed and genuine verbatims. BARI is available 24/7, always engaged, 
polite and speaks over 20 languages. 
 
AI-automated quality checks for authentic and relevant verbatims 
Based on our proprietary algorithms and LLM-based AI models, BARI automatically checks the participants' answers to 
open-ended questions to ensure their authenticity and relevance. Any respondents falling short of our stringent quality 
benchmarks are promptly identified and flagged for removal from the dataset. This seamless integration of quality 
assurance protocols is consistently deployed across all our projects, ensuring best-in-class reliability and precision 
in our services. 
 
Effortless data processing: BARI helps with automated coding 
Historically, open-ended questions have often been omitted as analysis can be tedious and expensive. However, BARI now 
facilitates the efficient analysis of the verbatims gathered in open-ended answers, whether external data or data 
collected by Bilendi. BARI automatically suggests a coding plan for the verbatims. Once validated, BARI delivers 
codified verbatims that are as easy to analyse as quantitative data. BARI understands the semantics of the data as well 
as the underlying meaning, enabling the researcher to have a fast, but profound understanding of participants' answers. 
BARI can code thousands of verbatims in different languages within a few hours, and with the same quality standards 
across multiple countries. 
 
Gain a deeper understanding of participants with a qualitative deep-dive following a quantitative project 
BARI also supports quantitative researchers who need a better understanding of a specific sub-group - a qualitative 
deep-dive conducted via the Bilendi Discuss platform. Participants can be invited on the fly, based on pre-defined 
criteria, or selected after analysing the quantitative survey data. The following qualitative survey may initially 
contain up to 5 questions and will be automatically moderated by BARI, resulting in even deeper insights. Participants 
can answer via their preferred social messengers (for example WhatsApp or Messenger), using diverse response types 
(text, images, audio and video), resulting in longer and more spontaneous answers. As is already the case with the 
Bilendi Discuss platform, following the qualitative deep-dive, BARI delivers precise summaries of the participants' 
answers and a human-level analysis of the results. The analysis is backed up with the respective verbatims, proving its 
accuracy and relevance. Qualitative research within a quantitative project - for a deeper understanding of the 
respondents. 
 
Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: 
"Clients often ask when our AI-powered research assistant will be available for quantitative projects. Today, we are 
happy to announce the launch of "AI for quant", which incorporates BARI's skills. BARI has equal-to-human moderation 
skills but with the big advantage of being available 24/7, whenever participants are online. This constant availability 
and professionalism significantly increases the quality of the answers. Utilising BARI's capabilities in quantitative, 
as well as qualitative surveys, was a logical step in our strategy of using innovative technology to provide 
qualitative research solutions to our clients. AI is an important component. We are constantly working on further 
developments and will soon be able to present further innovations." 
Next publication: Q1 2024 revenues published on 14 May 2024 (after market close) 
 
 
About Bilendi 
At a time when the volume, variety and speed of data transmitted and exchanged are increasing exponentially, Bilendi 
provides an innovative technological response to data collection, management and enhancement. Bilendi is thus 
positioned at the heart of data collection for two market segments: "Technologies & Services for Market Research" and 
"Technologies & Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty". Bilendi is a European and an international company which 
is based in France, UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherland, Morocco. The 
company also has activity in Austria and Norway. 
In 2023, Bilendi reached a cumulated revenue of 62,7 MEUR, with a growth of +2,0% (+2,7% at a constant exchange rate). 
The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 
 
ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - « Innovative company » status from BPI France 
www.bilendi.com 
 
 
Contacts 
BILENDI                                   BILENDI 
Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO                        Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO 
Phone: 01 44 88 60 30                            Phone: 01 44 88 60 30 
m.bidou@bilendi.com                             m.bidou@bilendi.com 
 
ACTIFIN                                   ACTIFIN 
Analysts & Investors Relations     Press:                Analysts & Investors Relations     Press: 
Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray             Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com  foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
Phone: 01 56 88 11 10         Phone: 01 56 88 11 29         Phone: 01 56 88 11 10         Phone: 01 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Bilendi now offers BARI, the AI-powered research assistant, for quantitative projects 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1872767 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1872767 03-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1872767&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2024 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

