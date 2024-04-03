DJ BILENDI: Bilendi now offers BARI, the AI-powered research assistant, for quantitative projects

BILENDI BILENDI: Bilendi now offers BARI, the AI-powered research assistant, for quantitative projects 03-Apr-2024 / 17:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bilendi now offers BARI, the AI-powered research assistant, for quantitative projects -- AI-automated moderation to raise the potential of open-ended questions -- AI-automated quality checks for authentic and relevant verbatims -- AI-automated coding for effortless data processing Paris, April 3rd, 2024 - Bilendi's Artificial Research Intelligence (BARI), already supports qualitative researchers by automating time-consuming tasks such as moderation and by producing human-quality summaries and analyses of collected data. This benefits the researcher by producing richer verbatims and increasing productivity. Now, BARI is also available to assist with quantitative projects. Raising the potential of open-ended questions with automated moderation In theory, open-ended questions in quantitative research greatly enhance the richness and depth of data. In practice, however, participants in quantitative research tend to provide minimalistic answers that lack the depth found in responses from qualitative studies. The automated AI moderation of open-ended answers done by BARI significantly increases the length of responses. BARI asks relevant follow-up questions to the participants' answers, always specific to the conversation flow, resulting in more detailed and genuine verbatims. BARI is available 24/7, always engaged, polite and speaks over 20 languages. AI-automated quality checks for authentic and relevant verbatims Based on our proprietary algorithms and LLM-based AI models, BARI automatically checks the participants' answers to open-ended questions to ensure their authenticity and relevance. Any respondents falling short of our stringent quality benchmarks are promptly identified and flagged for removal from the dataset. This seamless integration of quality assurance protocols is consistently deployed across all our projects, ensuring best-in-class reliability and precision in our services. Effortless data processing: BARI helps with automated coding Historically, open-ended questions have often been omitted as analysis can be tedious and expensive. However, BARI now facilitates the efficient analysis of the verbatims gathered in open-ended answers, whether external data or data collected by Bilendi. BARI automatically suggests a coding plan for the verbatims. Once validated, BARI delivers codified verbatims that are as easy to analyse as quantitative data. BARI understands the semantics of the data as well as the underlying meaning, enabling the researcher to have a fast, but profound understanding of participants' answers. BARI can code thousands of verbatims in different languages within a few hours, and with the same quality standards across multiple countries. Gain a deeper understanding of participants with a qualitative deep-dive following a quantitative project BARI also supports quantitative researchers who need a better understanding of a specific sub-group - a qualitative deep-dive conducted via the Bilendi Discuss platform. Participants can be invited on the fly, based on pre-defined criteria, or selected after analysing the quantitative survey data. The following qualitative survey may initially contain up to 5 questions and will be automatically moderated by BARI, resulting in even deeper insights. Participants can answer via their preferred social messengers (for example WhatsApp or Messenger), using diverse response types (text, images, audio and video), resulting in longer and more spontaneous answers. As is already the case with the Bilendi Discuss platform, following the qualitative deep-dive, BARI delivers precise summaries of the participants' answers and a human-level analysis of the results. The analysis is backed up with the respective verbatims, proving its accuracy and relevance. Qualitative research within a quantitative project - for a deeper understanding of the respondents. Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: "Clients often ask when our AI-powered research assistant will be available for quantitative projects. Today, we are happy to announce the launch of "AI for quant", which incorporates BARI's skills. BARI has equal-to-human moderation skills but with the big advantage of being available 24/7, whenever participants are online. This constant availability and professionalism significantly increases the quality of the answers. Utilising BARI's capabilities in quantitative, as well as qualitative surveys, was a logical step in our strategy of using innovative technology to provide qualitative research solutions to our clients. AI is an important component. We are constantly working on further developments and will soon be able to present further innovations." Next publication: Q1 2024 revenues published on 14 May 2024 (after market close) About Bilendi At a time when the volume, variety and speed of data transmitted and exchanged are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to data collection, management and enhancement. Bilendi is thus positioned at the heart of data collection for two market segments: "Technologies & Services for Market Research" and "Technologies & Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty". Bilendi is a European and an international company which is based in France, UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherland, Morocco. The company also has activity in Austria and Norway. In 2023, Bilendi reached a cumulated revenue of 62,7 MEUR, with a growth of +2,0% (+2,7% at a constant exchange rate). The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. BILENDI
Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO
Phone: 01 44 88 60 30
m.bidou@bilendi.com

ACTIFIN
Analysts & Investors Relations Press:
Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
Phone: 01 56 88 11 10 Phone: 01 56 88 11 29

