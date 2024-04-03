New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Today, KPMG LLP announced an expansion of its strategic alliance with Google Cloud to help accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI (GenAI) technologies. The expanded partnership features the establishment of a KPMG Google Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE) that will combine Google Cloud's leading AI technologies with KPMG's industry knowledge and deep functional expertise to support business transformation for enterprise clients. The CoE will combine Gemini AI models, Vertex AI and other leading Google Cloud technology with KPMG industry and product expertise, to help enterprises drive and deploy generative AI innovation.

As part of the CoE, Google Cloud will work with KPMG to upskill KPMG professionals on Google Cloud AI technologies. This will help rapidly boost existing GenAI skills and help KPMG further deliver generative AI solutions to drive innovation for KPMG clients and the firm itself.

KPMG will partner with Google Cloud to accelerate delivery of a broad range of AI solutions for enterprises in key areas including:

CFO office transformation: AI-powered insights to enhance productivity in strategic planning, forecasting, and performance management.





Customer support: Leveraging tools like Gemini models and Vertex AI, KPMG will deliver an enhanced customer buying experience through agent assist features.





AI-powered security: KPMG will use AI to support the development of security frameworks to help organizations better prepare and protect against security threats and vulnerabilities.

"The establishment of the Google Cloud Center of Excellence marks a significant milestone in our journey to leverage AI to drive innovation and transformation," said Donna Meshaka, KPMG's Global Google Alliance Executive Sponsor. "By combining KPMG's Trusted AI framework with Google Cloud's advanced data analytics, AI and security capabilities, we are confident in our ability to deliver impactful solutions that address our clients' most pressing challenges."

As part of a commitment to make cutting-edge GenAI technologies available to its people, KPMG will also deploy Gemini for Google Cloud for internal use. Developers will have access to AI-powered code assistance to increase the quality and speed of software development projects. Business associates will be able to use natural language chat interfaces to easily search and analyze business data. As a result of this and other GenAI deployments internally, KPMG will accelerate developer velocity, streamline processes, and improve decision-making for thousands of KPMG employees around the world.

"Gemini for Google Cloud can improve almost every aspect of day-to-day work, such as helping data analysts quickly create financial analyses or jumpstarting code creation for software developers," said Victor Morales, Vice President of Global System Integrators Partnerships at Google Cloud. "By enabling its workforce on Gemini, KPMG will have the expertise and technology to support clients at every stage of the AI lifecycle."

KPMG and Google Cloud saw how a Cloud CoE might benefit customers during the upgrade of the Commercial Loans, Payments, and Treasury Management systems at Arvest Bank. By connecting Google Cloud and the Thought Machine core banking platform, Arvest was able to improve operational efficiency and enable a seamless and personalized experience for customers. This kind of collaboration is an example of how the Google Cloud CoE can drive overall innovation safely and responsibly for clients, including in complex and regulated industries.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with KPMG and Google Cloud on our multi-year digital transformation journey," said Ninish Ukkan, Chief Technology Officer at Arvest Bank. "We recognized the need for a trusted strategic partner who can lead us in modernizing our core banking platforms and foster connected digital transformation across our business."

Through this enhanced alliance relationship, KPMG will enable more Fortune 500 companies to adopt GenAI safely and securely, by applying its Trusted AI framework in conjunction with Google Cloud's responsible AI practices.

KPMG has been at the forefront of championing the principles of Trusted AI, as a core tenet of the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence technologies. KPMG has developed robust frameworks and methodologies to ensure that AI systems align with ethical standards, legal requirements and societal expectations.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax, and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 265,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

###

Media Contact

Kaile Gurney

Kgurney@kpmg.com

850-384-4579

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204150

SOURCE: KPMG LLP