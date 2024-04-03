atsec AB Stockholm, Sweden is thrilled to announce: We are the first IEEE Authorized Testing Facility!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403252100/en/

IEEE certificate (Graphic: Business Wire)

We've officially been approved as an IEEE Authorized Testing Facility, making atsec AB Stockholm, Sweden the first company able to provide testing of medical devices according to the IEEE 2621 standard. Additional locations include atsec corporation Austin TX, USA and atsec GmbH Munich, Germany.

The IEEE, or Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, is a globally recognized leader in developing technical standards. Earning their authorization as a testing facility demonstrates our capability to conduct rigorous and reliable security evaluations of medical devices according to the IEEE 2621 standard.

Importantly, the IEEE 2621 standard is recognized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the leading regulatory body for medical devices in the United States. This recognition signifies that the FDA considers the standard to be a valuable tool in ensuring medical device security.

Proven Expertise Through Pilot Projects

"We enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to become a player in this domain when IEEE first contacted atsec in July 2022," said Sal La Pietra, President and founder of atsec.

"We're particularly proud of this achievement because it follows the successful completion of two pilot projects that used the IEEE 2621 standard for medical device testing. These projects allowed us to refine our processes and demonstrate our expertise in applying this standard," added Rasma Mozuraite Araby, Managing Director of atsec AB in Stockholm, Sweden.

Looking Ahead: Medical Device Testing

As an IEEE Authorized Testing Facility with laboratories in Sweden, the U.S., and Germany, atsec is now positioned to offer our clients a suite of testing services that ensure their medical devices meet the industry's security benchmarks. If you're looking for a reliable partner to verify the security of your medical devices, contact us today at info@atsec.com to discuss your specific needs.

Link to IEEE listing:

https://standards.ieee.org/products-programs/icap/programs/medical-devices-cybersecurity/test-labs

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403252100/en/

Contacts:

Andreas Fabis

Marketing Director

fabis@atsec.com

www.atsec.com